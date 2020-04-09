--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

HBRA of Central CT Members Donate Materials to Thermaxx for Disposable Gowns

Thu April 09, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Thermaxx LLC


Thermaxx LLC recently converted all of its insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Thermaxx LLC recently converted all of its insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

A donation by the HBRA of Central Connecticut has helped Thermaxx LLC to continue freely providing disposable gowns for firefighters, first responders, and medical professionals.

Thermaxx LLC recently converted all of its insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. These gowns are not PPE as they have not undergone any FDA approval or testing but are designed to be an improvement over other crisis strategy gown alternatives recommended by the CDC.

Since the program was announced, hundreds of organizations have requested gowns and Thermaxx expects to have delivered more than 2,500 gowns by April 10.

Quickly realizing that the demand was great and urgent, and more than one small business could fulfill on its own, Thermaxx solicited neighboring companies for help.

Eric Person, CEO of HBRA of Central Connecticut, and Shelia Leach, VP of operations, answered the call by organizing donations of more than 50 rolls of material, approximately $10,000 worth, from its extensive network of members.

These donated materials are already being transformed into Thermax disposable gowns and being used by firefighters, first responders and medical professionals across Connecticut to supplement their needs in this time of PPE shortages.

Home Builders & Remodelers Association

The Home Builders & Remodelers Association ("HBRA") of Fairfield County is a not for profit association of members engaged in single-family and multifamily residential new construction, remodeling, land development activities and light commercial construction covering Fairfield County. For more than 70 years, the Home Builders and Remodeler's Association of Fairfield County has provided its members with opportunities to build their businesses by providing innovative resources, education, legislative advocacy, and networking events.

About Thermaxx Jackets

Thermaxx Jackets was founded more than 25 years ago to help clients save energy with removable insulation blankets when traditional insulation is not practical.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Connecticut COVID-19 Home Builders & Remodelers Association (HBRA) Philanthropy