Thermaxx LLC recently converted all of its insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

A donation by the HBRA of Central Connecticut has helped Thermaxx LLC to continue freely providing disposable gowns for firefighters, first responders, and medical professionals.

Thermaxx LLC recently converted all of its insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. These gowns are not PPE as they have not undergone any FDA approval or testing but are designed to be an improvement over other crisis strategy gown alternatives recommended by the CDC.

Since the program was announced, hundreds of organizations have requested gowns and Thermaxx expects to have delivered more than 2,500 gowns by April 10.

Quickly realizing that the demand was great and urgent, and more than one small business could fulfill on its own, Thermaxx solicited neighboring companies for help.

Eric Person, CEO of HBRA of Central Connecticut, and Shelia Leach, VP of operations, answered the call by organizing donations of more than 50 rolls of material, approximately $10,000 worth, from its extensive network of members.

These donated materials are already being transformed into Thermax disposable gowns and being used by firefighters, first responders and medical professionals across Connecticut to supplement their needs in this time of PPE shortages.

Home Builders & Remodelers Association

The Home Builders & Remodelers Association ("HBRA") of Fairfield County is a not for profit association of members engaged in single-family and multifamily residential new construction, remodeling, land development activities and light commercial construction covering Fairfield County. For more than 70 years, the Home Builders and Remodeler's Association of Fairfield County has provided its members with opportunities to build their businesses by providing innovative resources, education, legislative advocacy, and networking events.

About Thermaxx Jackets

Thermaxx Jackets was founded more than 25 years ago to help clients save energy with removable insulation blankets when traditional insulation is not practical.