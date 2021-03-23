HBS Systems, a provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software, announced an advanced telematics integration with Kubota.

This telematics integration will strengthen the support NetView ECO provides to Kubota dealerships throughout North America, according to the companies.

The benefits Kubota dealers can expect include:

Track unit location for dealer and customer-owned fleets.

Geo-fence job sites to receive notifications, minimize theft and watch for potential misuse.

Monitor unit meters and usage time for preventative maintenance, cost savings and rental contract accuracy.

Increase service efficiency and customer satisfaction by receiving fault codes that expedite work orders within NetView ECO.

Manage from one customizable screen through NetView ECO's Service Connect, accessible from anywhere on any device.

"We're connecting dealers with customers and their machines with new technology to improve dealership productivity and reduce machine downtime on the job-site or in the field which helps increase customer satisfaction," said HBS Systems President and CEO Chad Stone.

"Our development team is consistently providing first-to-market technology and benefits not found in the industry. The telematics integration with Kubota allows dealers to monitor machine health as well as receive alerts about any machine issues or potential problems. Dealers can proactively order parts or send a service technician right to the customer's location and more."

For more information, visit https://hbssystems.com/hbs-systems-announces-telematics-integration-with-kubota/#kubotatelematicsintegration.

