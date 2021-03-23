Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

HBS Systems Announces Telematics Integration with Kubota

Tue March 23, 2021 - National Edition
HBS Systems


HBS Systems, a provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software, announced an advanced telematics integration with Kubota.

This telematics integration will strengthen the support NetView ECO provides to Kubota dealerships throughout North America, according to the companies.

The benefits Kubota dealers can expect include:

  • Track unit location for dealer and customer-owned fleets.
  • Geo-fence job sites to receive notifications, minimize theft and watch for potential misuse.
  • Monitor unit meters and usage time for preventative maintenance, cost savings and rental contract accuracy.
  • Increase service efficiency and customer satisfaction by receiving fault codes that expedite work orders within NetView ECO.
  • Manage from one customizable screen through NetView ECO's Service Connect, accessible from anywhere on any device.

"We're connecting dealers with customers and their machines with new technology to improve dealership productivity and reduce machine downtime on the job-site or in the field which helps increase customer satisfaction," said HBS Systems President and CEO Chad Stone.

"Our development team is consistently providing first-to-market technology and benefits not found in the industry. The telematics integration with Kubota allows dealers to monitor machine health as well as receive alerts about any machine issues or potential problems. Dealers can proactively order parts or send a service technician right to the customer's location and more."

For more information, visit https://hbssystems.com/hbs-systems-announces-telematics-integration-with-kubota/#kubotatelematicsintegration.




Today's top stories

Tandem Crews Take Home 2020 Project of Year Honor

Volvo CE Trains Technicians in Transition to Electric Machines

Peachtree Creek Bridge Gets Its $20M Upgrade

Case Launches ReNew Used Equipment Centers

In West Alabama, 'Skepticism' Turns Into 'Optimism' for a New U.S. 43

PennDOT to Begin Upgrade of I-95 Interchange in Philadelphia

French Firm Agrees to Buy Three Texas Solar Projects

Houston's 10-Year, $7B Project Put On Hold After Lawsuit



 

Read more about...

Business News Kubota Technology telematics






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo