Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hosted a ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans, presenting gifts to the Gwinnett County Public Library Norcross Branch and to U.S. veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the UN forces.

The event was attended by Norman Board, president of the Korean War Veterans Association; Shim Mansoo, president of the Korean War Veterans Association in Atlanta; Consul General Choi Jong-hee, military attaché at the Korean Consulate General in Atlanta; Jang Kyung Sub, president of the Korean War Veterans Association Southern Chapter; and representatives from the Gwinnett County Public Library. Stan Park, CEO of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA, and CFO Byun Jaeik also attended from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment offered 17 surviving Korean War veterans a choice between a TV and a $500 gift card and donated 20 televisions with nameplates to the Gwinnett County Public Library. Most of the veterans who received TVs plan to donate them to local senior centers and other facilities.

Charles Pace, executive director of the Gwinnett County Public Library, expressed gratitude, saying, "Many citizens participate in various programs at the library. We thank the Korean War veterans for their dedication and hard work, and we also thank HD Hyundai Construction Equipment for sponsoring this event."

Park said "I am pleased to be able to express our respect and gratitude to these veterans. This is the second time we have conducted a community outreach program for Korean War veterans. Thanks to their sacrifices, Korea has become one of the top 10 economies in the world, and we will continue to seek ways to honor our veteran heroes."

He noted that the number of survivors decreased from 21 last year to 17 this year.

"We will find ways to honor these veterans," he said.

Board said "It is an honor to be here." He recounted his experience as a member of the U.S. 1st Marine Division during the Korean War in the winter of 1950, where he was involved in the Battle of Jangjin Reservoir for 13 months and narrowly escaped death. He said, "Korea is a very special place for me, as it has developed into an advanced country in all aspects, including economy, military and culture. I am deeply grateful to Korean companies for not forgetting us and remembering us."

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library

