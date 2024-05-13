List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Honors Korean War Vets With Donations

    Mon May 13, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hosted a ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans, presenting gifts to the Gwinnett County Public Library Norcross Branch and to U.S. veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the UN forces.
    Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hosted a ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans, presenting gifts to the Gwinnett County Public Library Norcross Branch and to U.S. veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the UN forces.
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hosted a ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans, presenting gifts to the Gwinnett County Public Library Norcross Branch and to U.S. veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the UN forces.   (Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library) Among those present for the ceremony were (L-R)) Stan Park, Hyundai Construction Equipment NA CEO and president; Korean War Veterans Tai Hyung Kwon, David Shim and Norman Board; Charles Pace, Gwinnett Library Executive Director; and Jaeuk Kim, CFO Hyundai CE NA.   (Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library)

    Gwinnet County, Ga.-based HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hosted a ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans at the Gwinnett County Public Library Norcross Branch.

    As part of its community outreach program, the company, whose parent company is based in South Korea, presented gifts to the library and to U.S. veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the UN forces.

    The event was attended by Norman Board, president of the Korean War Veterans Association; Shim Mansoo, president of the Korean War Veterans Association in Atlanta; Consul General Choi Jong-hee, military attaché at the Korean Consulate General in Atlanta; Jang Kyung Sub, president of the Korean War Veterans Association Southern Chapter; and representatives from the Gwinnett County Public Library. Stan Park, CEO of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA, and CFO Byun Jaeik also attended from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment offered 17 surviving Korean War veterans a choice between a TV and a $500 gift card and donated 20 televisions with nameplates to the Gwinnett County Public Library. Most of the veterans who received TVs plan to donate them to local senior centers and other facilities.

    Charles Pace, executive director of the Gwinnett County Public Library, expressed gratitude, saying, "Many citizens participate in various programs at the library. We thank the Korean War veterans for their dedication and hard work, and we also thank HD Hyundai Construction Equipment for sponsoring this event."

    Park said "I am pleased to be able to express our respect and gratitude to these veterans. This is the second time we have conducted a community outreach program for Korean War veterans. Thanks to their sacrifices, Korea has become one of the top 10 economies in the world, and we will continue to seek ways to honor our veteran heroes."

    He noted that the number of survivors decreased from 21 last year to 17 this year.

    "We will find ways to honor these veterans," he said.

    Board said "It is an honor to be here." He recounted his experience as a member of the U.S. 1st Marine Division during the Korean War in the winter of 1950, where he was involved in the Battle of Jangjin Reservoir for 13 months and narrowly escaped death. He said, "Korea is a very special place for me, as it has developed into an advanced country in all aspects, including economy, military and culture. I am deeply grateful to Korean companies for not forgetting us and remembering us."

    Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Library

    Among those present for the ceremony were (L-R)) Stan Park, Hyundai Construction Equipment NA CEO and president; Korean War Veterans Tai Hyung Kwon, David Shim and Norman Board; Charles Pace, Gwinnett Library Executive Director; and Jaeuk Kim, CFO Hyundai CE NA.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Complete Covington, Georgia Community Project

    Volvo Trucks Continues Electromobility Leadership: Ten New Locations Join Certified EV Dealership Network

    Chicago Bears Announce Plans for New Enclosed Stadium

    North Causeway Bridge Offers Innovation, Congestion Relief for Fort Pierce, Fla., Motorists

    VIDEO: Connecticut Officials Celebrate Rapid Reopening of I-95 Bridge After Destructive Fire

    Hundreds of Communities in Massachusetts to Benefit From $375M in Infrastructure Funds

    Boston's Transit, Bicycle Riders Likely to Get More Space On Back Bay Streets in 2024

    ProLift Rigging Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in Northern Virginia



     

    Read more about...

    Georgia HD Hyundai Construction Equipment-North America Hyundai Philanthropy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA