HEI Civil's charity golf tournament raised over $220,000, benefiting the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation and Castle Rock Police Officers Foundation. The event united the community, with sponsors and participants showing support for local heroes. HEI Civil remains committed to future initiatives supporting those who serve the community.

HEI Civil photo HEI Civil presents a ceremonial check for $130,911 to the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation.

HEI Civil, a heavy civil construction company, announced the successful conclusion of its third annual charity golf tournament.

The event, held on June 30, 2025, at The Pinery Country Club, raised more than $220,000, which generated $140,911 in proceeds, with $130,911 benefiting the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation and $10,000 supporting the Castle Rock Police Officers Foundation.

The charity golf tournament brought together participants and sponsors from across the local community for a day of giving back. Beyond an enjoyable round of golf, the event featured a silent auction, raffle and friendly competitions, including closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive contests, creating an atmosphere where community members could unite in support of two vital causes.

"At HEI Civil, we believe in raising the bar in everything we do, and this year's tournament was no exception. With the collaboration of our title sponsor, Denver Winwater, the generosity of our additional sponsors and the grit of our team and many volunteers, we achieved a record-breaking year for our charity golf tournament," said Justin Curphy, vice president of project management and estimating of HEI Civil. "This significant accomplishment is a true reflection of our core values in action, and we're proud to make a meaningful impact for two powerful causes in our community."

The Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation plays a crucial role in preserving the memory of servicemen and women who have defended our nation's freedom.

"DCVMF is extremely grateful for the generosity provided by HEI Civil and its golf tournament participants. Through your support, we are able to continue assisting our local veterans in their times of need with monetary grants," said Sean Pechon, the foundation's board president.

The Castle Rock Police Officers Foundation provides essential support to officers and their families during times of crisis. The foundation offers temporary financial aid for officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, while also fostering meaningful partnerships between law enforcement and the community they serve.

The success of HEI Civil's third charity golf tournament reflects the generous spirit of all sponsors, participants, and volunteers who dedicated their time and resources to making this event possible. HEI Civil remains committed to bettering the community and supporting those who serve it, looking forward to future initiatives that will continue to honor local heroes and strengthen community bonds.

HEI Civil is a heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. For more information, visit heicivil.com.

