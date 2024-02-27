List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    HEM Paving Equipment Expands Overlay Paving Product Offering

    Tue February 27, 2024 - National Edition
    HEM Paving


    The SFP1800 can be fitted with steel crawler tracks and a traditional paving package for PCC projects slip-formed up to 8 in. depth, or for fill-in or formed paving to deeper depths.
    Photo courtesy of HEM Paving
    The SFP1800 can be fitted with steel crawler tracks and a traditional paving package for PCC projects slip-formed up to 8 in. depth, or for fill-in or formed paving to deeper depths.
    The SFP1800 can be fitted with steel crawler tracks and a traditional paving package for PCC projects slip-formed up to 8 in. depth, or for fill-in or formed paving to deeper depths.   (Photo courtesy of HEM Paving) The established SFP1200 model has been continually enhanced from customer feedback to include a modified, hinged operator's platform for easy access, a hydraulic sliding frame for quick width adjustments and an enhanced grade ski for stringless paving.   (Photo courtesy of HEM Paving)

    HEM Paving Equipment, located in Grundy Center, Iowa, is quickly being recognized as an industry-leader in thin-overlay paving.

    HEM has expanded its product offering to include two models designed to cover a broad spectrum of specifications and requirements related to thin-overlay paving and perfect for all types of overlay material including PPC, HPC and UHPC.

    The established SFP1200 model has been continually enhanced from customer feedback to include a modified, hinged operator's platform for easy access, a hydraulic sliding frame for quick width adjustments and an enhanced grade ski for stringless paving.

    New to the product family is the SFP1800 model, which has many of the benefits of the SFP1200, but has a deeper frame for additional weight and increased horsepower for wider paving widths and deeper materials. The SFP1800 also can be fitted with steel crawler tracks and a traditional paving package for PCC projects slip-formed up to 8 in. depth, or for fill-in or formed paving to deeper depths.

    For more information, visit www.hempaving.com.

    Photo courtesy of HEM Paving

    The established SFP1200 model has been continually enhanced from customer feedback to include a modified, hinged operator's platform for easy access, a hydraulic sliding frame for quick width adjustments and an enhanced grade ski for stringless paving.




