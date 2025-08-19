Hendrix Timber Mulchers has partnered with Merlo America, expanding its offerings to include Italian-engineered telehandlers for forestry operations in Texas and the U.S. The partnership offers customers advanced machinery with safety features, adaptability and support, enhancing their land management capabilities.

Hendrix Timber Mulchers photo (L-R) are Service Manager Zane Lewis, owner Trent Hendrix and Shop Foreman Corey Lewis.

Merlo America of Rock Hill, S.C., announced its newest partnership with Hendrix Timber Mulchers, welcoming the Texas-based dealership into its growing U.S. network.

Hendrix Timber Mulchers now offers Merlo's complete line of Italian-engineered telehandlers to customers across East Texas and the broader United States.

Built from a background in the timber industry, Hendrix Timber Mulchers has grown into a trusted source for forestry equipment. It specializes in timber mulchers, brush cutters, grapples and hydraulic solutions tailored to the demands of land clearing, vegetation management and forestry operations. Based in Livingston, Texas, Hendrix offers sales, rentals, parts and service for leading equipment brands.

With years of hands-on experience and a reputation for top-tier customer service, Hendrix Timber Mulchers is a respected name in the region's forestry and land management sector, according to the company. Their deep understanding of the terrain, timber life cycle and contractor needs makes them an ideal partner for Merlo America. The dealership's dedication to providing dependable, operator-focused solutions aligns with Merlo's mission to build machines that work as hard as those who run them.

"Adding Merlo to our equipment offerings is a strategic move we're confident will add more value for our customers. Their broad range of machines and attachments, coupled with their innovative technology, ensures our forestry customers will clearly see the operational advantages and the robust return this partnership provides their businesses," owner Trent Hendrix said.

The partnership continues introducing Merlo's versatile forestry machines to the U.S. market, bringing Italian-made machinery further into the Southeast. For Hendrix customers, it introduces a new class of machinery with versatile capabilities that complement forestry and land-clearing operations, especially when equipped with Merlo's wide array of attachments.

Merlo telehandlers and forestry machines are engineered to perform in demanding environments where operator comfort, safety and machine agility matter most. Standard features like the enclosed 360-degree visibility cab, adaptive stability control system and intuitive capacitive joystick controls create a responsive experience with built-in safety features, giving operators better control, even in rough or remote terrain.

Merlo offers machines that excel in forestry work, including equipment loading, brush handling, vegetation clearing and work site logistics. With patented automatic attachment recognition and a design that prioritizes versatility and operator comfort, each machine is adaptable to evolving forestry and land management needs. Hendrix Timber Mulchers will provide customers access to these machines, parts, service and product support.

"When we look for dealer partners across the country, we prioritize deep local knowledge and a proven record of customer care," said Cole Renken, general manager for Merlo America. "Hendrix Timber Mulchers brings both to the table — with a boots-on-the-ground understanding of forestry work and a team that truly supports its customers."

As a Merlo America dealer partner, Hendrix Timber Mulchers will now offer full-service sales, rentals, parts and support for Merlo's complete U.S. lineup. Customers can expect the same reliable service Hendrix is known for, now with access to Merlo's equipment.

Visit hendrixtimbermulchers.com for details.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories