Discover HEVI's H Series electric loaders, transforming the construction industry with high performance, zero emissions, and reliability. Join as a dealer to capitalize on incentives, market demand, and sustainability trends shaping the future of construction.

Photo courtesy of HEVI HEVI’s H65L and H55L electric loaders have earned high marks from industry leaders for their ability to meet demanding workloads while reducing environmental impact.

The construction industry is evolving rapidly, driven by the push for sustainability, innovation and cost efficiency. HEVI is leading this transformation with the H Series electric loaders, which deliver high performance, zero emissions and unmatched reliability.

With strong demand, proven real-world results, and increasing federal, state and local incentives to support adoption, HEVI invites forward-thinking dealers to join them in shaping the future of construction.

Performance That Powers Possibilities

HEVI's H65L and H55L electric loaders have earned high marks from industry leaders for their ability to meet demanding workloads while reducing environmental impact. Rigorous field tests by trusted customers have confirmed that HEVI's equipment delivers the runtime, reliability and power contractors need.

Nordic Contracting's Perspective

Operator Sergio Valerio praised HEVI following a long-term demo on a construction job: "Runtime was awesome. We have a few electric machines here, and that was the only one that actually gave us a day's worth of work."

Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA)

Matthew DeNafo, president of ACUA, shared insights from their week-long demo of the fully electric H65L front-end loader: "Recently, ACUA had the opportunity to demo a fully electric front-end loader for a week. Naturally, there was skepticism — how long would the battery last? How powerful would it be? How long does it take to charge?

After a week of real-world testing, ACUA was able to get answers, free from the noise and rhetoric:

Battery Life: Operated off and on for 9 hours and still had 50 percent battery left.

Operated off and on for 9 hours and still had 50 percent battery left. Power: Three power settings (L, M, H). Medium was used for operations without any issues.

Three power settings (L, M, H). Medium was used for operations without any issues. Charging: Plugged in at the end of the day and fully charged by the next morning.

Successful demos like these have already led to confirmed orders, showcasing the market-readiness and viability of HEVI's electric loaders.

Incentives, Competitive Edge for Contractors

For dealers, the time to act is now. Federal, state and local governments are offering a range of financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of low-emission equipment. These incentives significantly offset the purchase price of HEVI's electric loaders, making them more accessible to contractors and organizations alike.

Additionally, contractors using electric equipment like the H Series gain a competitive edge when bidding for jobs. Many public and private projects prioritize sustainability and reduced emissions, giving preference to companies that operate low-emission machinery.

By offering HEVI's loaders, dealers can meet this growing demand and position their customers for success, the company said.

Why Partnering With HEVI Is a Smart Move

HEVI offers more than cutting-edge equipment. It provides a partnership designed to ensure your dealership's success in the fast-growing electric equipment market.

Competitive Pricing: Maximize margins while offering value to your customers.

Maximize margins while offering value to your customers. Flexible Financing Options: Make ownership accessible to a wide range of buyers.

Make ownership accessible to a wide range of buyers. Comprehensive Training and Marketing Support: Equip your team with the knowledge and tools to succeed.

As sustainability becomes a cornerstone of the construction industry, demand for electric equipment is surging. HEVI's H Series loaders are already being adopted by forward-thinking organizations, and with their proven reliability and efficiency, the market opportunity is undeniable, the company said.

AED Summit, ARA Show 2025

Experience the future of construction firsthand at two key industry events: At the AED Summit 2025 (Jan. 15–17, Hyatt Regency Orlando, Booth 3626 in the Windermere Ballroom). And the ARA Show (Jan. 29 – Feb. 1, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 5100 in the Diamond Lot).

Step Into the Future of Construction Today

The H Series isn't just a line of equipment — it's a gateway to the future of construction. Dealers who join HEVI's network gain access to a growing market backed by financial incentives, increased customer demand and a competitive edge for contractors bidding on projects, the company said.

For more information, visit gethevi.com.

Today's top stories