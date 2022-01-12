List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
High Bar Brands Hires Scott Weese as Canadian Regional Manager

Wed January 12, 2022 - National Edition
High Bar Brands


Scott Weese
Scott Weese

Scott Weese has joined High Bar Brands as Canadian regional manager.

"I've worked in the trucking and transportation industries since I was 13," Weese said. "I have experience in both aftermarket and OE dealer parts, as well as account management, territory management and working with a team as branch manager."

"Knowing Scott for several years and having the pleasure to work with him in the past, I am confident that he fits in well with our winning culture," HBB Director of Sales Derek Quys said.

High Bar Brands owns the Minimizer and Premier Mfg brands, and Weese is thrilled to be a part of what he calls the best team in the industry.

"I was attracted to High Bar Brands largely in part to the forward-thinking and direction the company is heading, along with the best-in-class marketing and sales team members in the industry," Weese said.

"Scott brings to our sales team a great work ethic coupled with enthusiasm. His sense of humor and charisma make him a great leader," Quys said.

Weese's region contains all of Canada.




