The cab has been relocated to the left of the boom, which provides enhanced lines of sight to each track, according to the manufacturer.

Improved service access, reliability and durability means increased productivity for the Komatsu XT465L-5 feller buncher.

Built for ease of serviceability, a gull-wing style engine hood folds down, providing an elevated service work platform. Four additional service doors provide easy access. The innovative hydraulic tank design features two tanks, requiring 55 percent less total hydraulic oil.

The cab has been relocated to the left of the boom, which provides enhanced lines of sight to each track, according to the manufacturer. The IQAN-MD4 digital control system puts machine control at the operator's fingertips.

The rugged undercarriage increases service life, including stronger track chain links that resist twist and longer-wear track roller and idler bushings. The new triple-labyrinth floating seal housings protect the final drive seals against mud packing.

Fuel consumption is up to 5 percent lower due to advanced engine and hydraulic system control designs with the 331 peak hp (247 kW) Cummins QSL9 9-liter engine. Lift capacity at full reach has been significantly increased and the XT465L-5 now readily operates the Quadco 24-in. (61 cm) cutting capacity disc saw heads.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.