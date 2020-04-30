Highway Equipment Co. Establishes New 'Health Check'

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Highway Equipment Co. Establishes New 'Health Check'

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition #10
CEG


Kevin Ball is a technician with Highway Equipment Company.
Kevin Ball is a technician with Highway Equipment Company.
Kevin Ball is a technician with Highway Equipment Company. Scott Phillippi is a handyman with Highway Equipment Company. The Highway Health Check program is one part of an overall strategy geared toward providing unwavering reliability and industry leading service to our customers, said Thomas Reynolds, president and CEO of Highway Equipment Company.

Equipment dealers throughout the United States are grappling with decisions regarding how best to address the many challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies served by equipment dealers are essential businesses supporting construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure, utilities and energy and heavy highway companies. In turn, it is imperative that equipment dealers provide solutions to support safety productivity and their people to complete this work.

From service technicians to salespeople, organizations have had to deal with a completely different approach toward serving the construction equipment marketplace. Many dealerships have limited customer traffic in showrooms, while some have closed them to the public completely. Other dealerships have initiated call-ahead programs where end users can order parts and receive curbside pickup service. The one overriding theme is safety — for both the dealership's valued customers and its employees in equal measure.

Recognizing the need for safe work environments and concerned with the somewhat confined spaces within the cabs of construction equipment, Highway Equipment Company's Service Manager Bob Wolford came up with a novel approach toward addressing the issue. The result is the Highway Health Check, a newly developed program available at all of the dealership's locations. As Thomas Reynolds, president and CEO, explained it, throughout its nearly 90-year history, the company has taken a partnership approach toward working with customers. It understands, he said, that for customers, taking care of employees and minding their cash flow are primary concerns. The Highway Health Check program was developed to achieve these goals by conducting a complete equipment review, thoroughly cleaning the equipment with recommended cleaning products free of charge, and if work is required, offering a deferred payment plan to assists customers with their cash flow.

Highway technicians evaluate the equipment, checking fluids, functions and safety features, thoroughly clean the interior and exterior and will provide a detailed report with the option to have needed services completed at that time.

The company does recommend that cabin air filters are replaced while the machine is going through the process. On completion, Highway Equipment Company will apply its Highway Health Check Seal of Approval. If additional service is needed and approved by the machine owner, billing can be postponed on all maintenance and repair work performed for an additional 30 days. The program is available at all of Highway Equipment Company's branches, located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia. In addition, the program is open to all equipment owners, regardless of make, model or prior relationship with the dealership.

"The Highway Health Check program is one part of an overall strategy geared toward providing unwavering reliability and industry leading service to our customers," said Reynolds. "Another part of that strategy involves an ongoing commitment to people. Although some companies had layoffs or had to reduced staff, Highway is increasing our recruiting efforts in order to support our customers. We are hiring at all locations and believe that it is important to do whatever it takes to best serve our customers, especially, during this unprecedented time."

Established in 1933, Highway Equipment Company offers equipment sales and rentals, along with parts and service geared to the construction, landscaping, demolition, oil and gas, mining, quarrying, and industrial material-handling industries in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, North and South Carolina and Virginia. Equipment lines the company represents at its various locations includes Kobelco, Kubota, Hyundai, Bell Trucks, Dynapac, Gradall, Hitachi, KPI/JCI, New Holland, Sakai, Screen Machine, Anaconda, Allied and Terex. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

COVID-19 Highway Equipment Company safety