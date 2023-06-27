Thom Reynolds (L), president of Highway Equipment Company, and Stan Park, president of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, celebrate Highway Equipment’s 15th year anniversary as a Hyundai dealership.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced June 27 a territory expansion to its dealership agreement with Highway Equipment Company.

Based in Zelienople, Pa., Highway Equipment's Hyundai-exclusive territory now encompasses a large section of northeastern Ohio, which it will serve from its location in Canton.

The expanded territory includes the Cleveland metro area, Canton and Youngstown, reaching as far south as Zanesville. Highway Equipment retains its previous territory as the Hyundai dealer for western Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to represent Hyundai Construction Equipment in northeastern Ohio," said Thom Reynolds, president of Highway Equipment Company. "Our company slogan — Urgent About Uptime — pretty well sums up the value we provide our customers. We take seriously our commitment to partner with each customer to make sure they have the right equipment and the right support to keep them up and running productively."

In March, Highway Equipment celebrated its 90th anniversary in business. The company is a provider of construction equipment sales, rentals, parts and service to customers in construction, landscaping, demolition, oil and gas, mining, quarrying and industrial material-handling. As a Hyundai dealer, Highway Equipment offers sales, rentals and support for the full line of Hyundai machines.

"Hyundai and Highway Equipment have enjoyed a successful relationship for 15 years," said Bill Klein, district manager of Hyundai. "Hyundai will be well represented in northeastern Ohio by Highway Equipment, and their customers can count on excellent support and service."

Including the expansion of Highway Equipment Company into Ohio, the Hyundai North American dealer network comprises more than 80 dealerships operating in nearly 200 locations, offering sales, service and parts. Hyundai delivers regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

For more information, visit hceamericas.com.

