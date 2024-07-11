List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Hills Machinery Expands to Third Location in Virginia With Opening of Chesapeake Facility

    Thu July 11, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Hills Machinery Company


    Hills Machinery is expanding further into Virginia with a new full-service location in Chesapeake.
    Photo courtesy of Hills Machinery
    Hills Machinery is expanding further into Virginia with a new full-service location in Chesapeake.

    Hills Machinery has opened its 13th location with its new full-service facility in Chesapeake, Va. Chesapeake is the third location in Hills' expansion into Virginia following its growth in Wise and Ashland. Ten other locations serve North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

    The new Chesapeake location provides the full scale of Hills' product and service offerings, including new equipment sales, equipment rental, used equipment sales and equipment financial solutions. Leading brands of equipment served by Hills in Virginia include Hitachi Construction Equipment, Astec (including Roadtec and Carlson brands), Eagle Crusher, Mauldin, RubbleMaster and Sakai.

    The new facility, located at 900 Business Park Drive, is now open.

    "Virginia has a diverse and widespread demand for compact and heavy equipment sales, service and support — from traditional commercial and industrial construction to mining," said Jim Hills, president, Hills Machinery. "We have an opportunity to deliver some of the most reliable and respected names in equipment to businesses here in the state, including top global earthmoving and roadbuilding brands like Hitachi and Astec. And we're committed to the same level of service in Virginia that has made us a trusted partner to businesses throughout Georgia and the Carolinas."

    This expansion includes the continued commitment to customer uptime with 24/7 service through its PAE Group — a highly trained team of service professionals focused on critical equipment service issues in industries known to be particularly harsh on equipment, such as paving, crushing and grinding.

    "We have invested in the people and tools to put service, parts availability and uptime support front and center in every interaction with our customers, and business owners and fleet managers will experience that level of professionalism and service with Hills," said Hills.

    For more information, visit HillsMachinery.com.




