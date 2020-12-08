“The robust and reliable Terex Trucks articulated haulers are good value for money, simple to operate and easy to maintain,” said Jim Hills, co-founder and president of Hills Machinery, and winner of the Terex Trucks Top Dealer Award.

Every year, Terex Trucks ships a significant proportion of its articulated haulers — the TA300 and TA400 — from its Motherwell facility in Scotland to customers across North America. This year, Hills Machinery — the company's dealer in North and South Carolina — has taken a considerable amount of the trucks to meet customer demand, resulting in a market share improvement of around 80 percent in its territories.

"Since Volvo Construction Equipment took ownership of Terex Trucks, there has been huge investment in the products and they're now producing great articulated dump trucks," said Jim Hills, co-founder and president of Hills Machinery.

"The latest trucks are robust, reliable and perform well in whatever conditions you put them in. They are good value for money, simple to operate and easy to maintain. All of this, together with a generous warranty and both ours and Terex Trucks' strong commitment to product support and parts availability, makes a very attractive offer for customers. I think that's why we've seen such a strong increase in demand for the trucks."

A Strong Partnership

Hills Machinery started selling, renting, leasing and servicing the TA300 and TA400 in 2018. The company has eight locations across the Carolinas and approximately 130 employees.

Founded by Jim and Adam Hills in 2007, the dealership supplies complementary construction equipment as well as attachments and ground engaging tools. With a diverse territory which includes everything from coastal lowlands, where the trucks are operating in very wet conditions, to mountains, where the trucks carry heavy loads up and down steep gradients, means Hills Machinery serves customers in a variety of industries including construction, mining, land clearing and road building.

"North America is an important market for us," said Robert Franklin, sales and marketing director Americas at Terex Trucks. "We want to grow our business in the region and reach new customers, which is exactly what Hills Machinery is helping us achieve. The team has excellent market, product and application knowledge, and they do whatever it takes to satisfy customer needs. They are committed to delivering the best products together with the best customer support, and I think that's the secret to their success."

Proven Performance

"Since we started working with Terex Trucks, customer feedback has been exceptional," said Hill. "Our customers tell us that the trucks help them to make more money through their reliability, fuel efficiency and low total cost of ownership."

