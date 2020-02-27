Hilltip Corp. Launches in North America at the Work Truck Show 2020

Hilltip Corp of Pietarsaari, Finland, is launching a line of poly and stainless steel salt spreaders at the Work Truck Show 2020 through its North American subsidiary, Hilltip Corp. The company officially began operations in the United States on Jan. 1, 2020.

Hilltip Corp. is a leading manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment in Europe and its products include salt spreaders, snow plows, brooms, sprayers and brine mixers. The company's focus initially in the North American market will be in the light duty spreader segment with an emphasis on poly machines with hopper body features.

Hilltip's spreaders featur its Strikesmart controllers and HTrack tracking system. In the application segment, the HTrackTM system is the industry's only two-way GPRS capable tracking software that allows communication between the controller and a phone, computer or tablet providing data in real time to their customers, according to the company.

The Work Truck Show 2020 marks the company's official launch in North America and its first ever appearance in the show. Currently, Hilltip Corp. has two North American stocking distributors but is looking to expand its footprint with its participation in this year's show.

For more information, visit www.hilltipna.com.