--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Hilti Unveils Wearable Exoskeleton

Fri October 02, 2020 - National Edition
Hilti



Hilti North America's EXO-O1 wearable exoskeleton will help commercial contractors, tradesman and management alike tackle health and safety as well as labor shortage challenges.

Wearable systems like exoskeletons will help reduce strain and fatigue for both experienced and novice users, at a time when the industry is managing a workforce shortage challenge.

To create the EXO-O1, Hilti Group partnered with Ottobock, a global leader in prosthetics, orthotics and exoskeletons that help people increase and retain their physical independence.

Hilti currently is in real-world jobsite testing and will be bringing the exoskeleton to the market later this year.

"We want to improve the health and safety of our customers, directly impacting jobsite productivity so they can stay on time and on budget," said Johannes Huber, head of Business Unit Diamond Systems at HiltiGroup, parent company of Hilti North America.

"Customers that embrace innovation and invest in the latest health and safety technology will be better able to attract and retain the best people as well as keep their jobsites productive."

The EXO-O1 is Hilti's first foray into exoskeletons for the construction industry. There will be more human augmentation developments to come from the brand. The exoskeleton development is initially focused on overhead and shoulder height and above applications because this type of motion is so physically intensive and fatiguing.

The machinery is only part of the company's solution. Hilti understands that for customers to embrace technology transformation, it requires organizational change management and a focus on people. That's why the company also plans to offer implementation, training and support services on site for Hilti's customers and their teams.

Hilti has long been delivering technology to augment workforces across dynamic jobsite conditions, including in the areas of ergonomics, workflow automation and semi-automation such as the all-new PMD 2D Layout, total stations and Diamond Cut Assist solutions.

"Our innovations have always been fueled by our deep understanding of our customers' challenges and needs, so it's only natural that we can drive innovation with solutions for human augmentation and jobsite automation," said Rafael Garcia, senior VP and CMO of Hilti North America.

"Human augmentation and jobsite automation innovations, alone or combined, will create productivity gains the likes of which haven't been seen since cordless tools got a foothold in commercial construction."

For more information, visit www.hilti.com.


Read more about...

Health and Safety Hilti safety Technology


 