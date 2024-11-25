HIPOWER's HS Stationary product line offers versatile and affordable standby diesel generators for residential and light commercial power needs. Featuring top-of-the-line technology and a 200 mph wind certification, HIPOWER ensures operational reliability during natural disasters.

Photo courtesy of HIPOWER The generators are designed to meet residential and light commercial power needs with versatility and affordability in mind, the manufacturer said.

HIPOWER's HS Stationary product line is a versatile and affordable standby diesel generator, which was designed with residential and light commercial power needs in mind.

The generators are designed to meet residential and light commercial power needs with versatility and affordability in mind, the manufacturer said.

With power ranging from 8 to 60 kW, the HS series provides easy-to-use controls, installation, maintenance and service.

The HS Stationary was designed with a list of features that are sure to match any project's specifications, according to the manufacturer. The HS Stationary features a Yanmar engine designed by HIPOWER'S parent company. The Yanmar engine comes equipped with top-of-the-line technology, efficiency and performance; guaranteeing client satisfaction and ease of mind.

In addition, the HS Stationary is built with an aluminum enclosure that has undergone an extensive treatment and painting process to ensure anti-corrosion and anti-oxidation properties. The new canopy concept includes multiple accesses and removable doors to ease the task of cleaning and maintenance of the equipment.

The HS Stationary has been certified per the 2023 Florida Building Code to achieve a 200 mph wind certification. The Florida Building Code requires that any building and other structures must not only maintain structural integrity during a high wind load event but also remain operational and continue to carry out their primary functions (per 2023 Florida Building Code, 8th Edition).

HIPOWER SYSTEMS used an independent third-party engineering company for its 200 mph Wind Certification, to ensure the highest quality in the HS-Stationary product line.

The new certification further expands on the Heavy Duty Industrial (HDI) 200 MPH Certification. Through this, HIPOWER SYSTEMS now holds a 200 mph certification on the diesel standby range.

"Due to the critical nature of NFPA 110 Level 1 applications, it is extremely important that our product line holds up to natural disaster events such as major hurricanes without fail. Our HS-Stationary Diesel Series has been designed to function and maintain operation after a catastrophic natural event," said Miguel Utrillas, director of manufacturing at HIPOWER SYSTEMS.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.

Today's top stories