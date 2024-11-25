List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    HIPOWER Launches New HNI Series Models

    HIPOWER SYSTEMS has introduced new models to their HNI Series, ranging from 80-200 kW, designed for various applications and offering flexibility with fuel types. The generators feature easy servicing, durability, and partnership with PSI for reliable operation.

    Mon November 25, 2024 - National Edition
    HIPOWER


    The HNI series is designed with options ranging from fuel types, enclosures, enclosure accessories, I/O expansions and breaker types, along with many other options creating an almost unlimited number of combinations to be able to meet almost any engineering specification.
    Photo courtesy of HIPOWER
    The HNI series is designed with options ranging from fuel types, enclosures, enclosure accessories, I/O expansions and breaker types, along with many other options creating an almost unlimited number of combinations to be able to meet almost any engineering specification.

    HIPOWER SYSTEMS has launched new models to the Heavy Duty Industrial Natural Gas (HNI) Series — HNI-80, HNI-100, HNI-125, HNI-150 and HNI-200 are the new models released.

    These new models are available in voltages ranging from 240/120 1PH to 600/347 3PH, the HNI Series can support any low-voltage stationary application. The HNI series is specifically designed for use with data management, healthcare, construction, or any other critical installation that requires a standby generator.

    The HNI series is designed with options ranging from fuel types, enclosures, enclosure accessories, I/O expansions and breaker types, along with many other options creating an almost unlimited number of combinations to be able to meet almost any engineering specification.

    HIPOWER SYSTEMS uses Power Solutions International (PSI) as the preferred partner for the prime mover on the HNI series. The HNI-80 and HNI-100 use the 5.7L turbocharged and 5.7L turbocharged intercooled engines while the HNI-125, 150, and HNI-200 use the 8.8L turbocharged and 8.8L turbocharged intercooled engines.

    All engines, used in the new HNI models, are designed for use at 1,800 RPM in 60HZ emergency standby applications and are EPA-certified for emergency standby applications. The engines are coupled to four-pole Stamford Alternators with AS440 voltage regulators to provide excellent transient voltage response. However, if a greater transient voltage response is required then the HNI series can be optioned with a permanent magnet generator and MX341 or MX321 voltage regulator.

    The HNI-80 to HNI-200 were designed to further bolster the already existing HIPOWER SYSTEMS' dependable HNI gas product line which already includes gensets ranging from 450-1,000 kW.

    The HNI-100 and HNI-150 have the flexibility and capability, when appropriately optioned, to be able to run in different fuel configurations which are liquid propane, liquid propane vapor, and dual fuel in addition to natural gas.

    "With dual fuel operation, meaning the genset's primary fuel source is natural gas and secondary fuel source is LP or LPV, this gives the customer the ability to use their existing natural gas supply to their building while also providing the security of having onsite fuel storage with liquid propane in the case of a disaster and the natural gas supply to the building has been shut-off," -said, EJ Leblanc, sales engineering director.

    The HNI series also was designed for fast and easy servicing. The gensets have four access doors and easy access to the catalytic converter allowing the service technicians access to standard service points as well as oil and coolant drains. In addition, the enclosures are fabricated and assembled at HIPOWER's Olathe, KS facility, using 11-gauge steel powder coated with a finish that exceeds a 1,400-hr salt spray test to ensure the requirements of the stationary market are met or surpassed.

    "Just like in every HIPOWER generator, service accessibility is at the forefront of the design process of the HNI series. Without a successful service schedule, emergency standby generators cannot provide power when needed most, and therefore accessibility to common service items is critical to the success of that schedule," said Rafael Acosta, president at HIPOWER SYSTEMS.

    For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.




    \\ \\ \\