Historic Bridge Demolition

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Historic Bridge Demolition

Tue June 02, 2020 - West Edition #12
WashDOT


The historic East Trent Bridge, built in 1910 on State Route 290, is finally set to be demolished starting in early June.
The historic East Trent Bridge, built in 1910 on State Route 290, is finally set to be demolished starting in early June.

A four-year closure begins to replace a bridge that has stood for 110 years.

The historic East Trent Bridge, built in 1910 on State Route 290, is finally set to be demolished starting in early June. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews begin to remove and replace the structure.

Bird netting has already been installed to the underside of the bridge to keep birds from nesting before the bridge's demolition. Now with water levels nearing a point where in-water work is possible, crews can begin the bridge demolition.

Starting June 1, Trent Avenue/SR 290 between Hamilton Street and North Iron Court will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic. Several detours for large trucks, light vehicles and pedestrians will be signed for the duration of the closure. The work, originally planned to begin in March, was pushed back due to COVID-19 construction restrictions. The closure of the East Trent Bridge will last until the fall of 2023. The public can sign up for email and text updates on detours and construction.

Once the bridge is completed, travelers can look forward to added bike lanes in both directions of travel, as well as a wide shared-use path on the south side of the bridge and a sidewalk for pedestrians on the north side.

History

The city of Spokane built the existing Luten arch style concrete bridge in 1910 to replace a wooden structure resting on wooden pilings. The new bridge was one of 12 concrete bridges built in Spokane between 1907 and 1917 and carried a double-track street car line until around 1936.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation