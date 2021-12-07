The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) in Bowling Green, Ohio, announced its Big Push Fundraiser.

The HCEA's National Construction Equipment Museum, the world's only public museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of construction equipment, has no more indoor space for the proper storage and display of many of the very rare antique machines in its collection of more than 170 machines.

Its existing building is jammed full, and machines that should be under shelter are out in the elements.

To remedy this, the HCEA is in the final phases of raising funds for a new building. This new structure will be a 20,000 sq. ft., purpose-built museum with a high-clearance, vaulted ceiling in the main hall. This will allow large machines such as cranes and shovels to be properly displayed, and all of the machines will be set up in a manner where they appear ready to work.

In addition, the new building will include new office space and an upgraded archives facility, while the current office and archives building will be converted into a meeting and learning center.

This new museum also will be built ready for expansion to accommodate smaller machines.

To bring this project to fruition, the HCEA announced the Big Push fundraiser. Ken Taylor, owner of Ohio CAT, has pledged to match the next $500,000 donated to the construction of this new museum.

Donations can be made through the HCEA's website. Checks and money orders (no cash, please) can be mailed to 16623 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Major credit cards are accepted.

The HCEA also has options for larger donations such as Required Minimum Distributions, Planned Giving and more. Please contact the HCEA for details.

For more information, visit www.hcea.net.

