Historical Cranes at Work in the West

Mon January 31, 2022 - National Edition #4
HCEA


The Historical Construction Equipment Association provides a look back at cranes hard at work in the west.

The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) is a 501(c)3

non-profit organization dedicated to preserving for public education the history

of the construction, dredging and surface mining equipment industries.

This Cat D4 is equipped with a Trackson cable loader, a Hyster winch and a crane boom fabricated by owner Federated Metals in San Francisco, Calif. The loader gathered bulk scrap from stockpiles, and the crane – using a large hook in this 1942 image – loaded it into gondola cars. (Hyster Company image/HCEA)
Circa 1960, a Manitowoc 4600 dragline is loading Euclid bottom dumps during construction of Hills Creek Dam in Oregon. A joint venture of Green Construction Company and Tecon Corporation is doing the work. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)
A Bucyrus-Erie 120B electric dragline loads a Mack Super Duty AP truck during construction of San Gabriel Dam north of Azusa, Calif., circa 1933. Built by the West Slope Construction Company joint venture, this was the world’s largest rockfill dam when completed in 1937. (Bucyrus-Erie Company photo/HCEA)
A Bucyrus-Erie 120B electric shovel loads a Mack Super Duty AP truck during construction of San Gabriel Dam north of Azusa, Calif., circa 1933. Another Mack awaits as churn drills, so named for drilling holes by an action like that of a butter churn, prepare blast holes on the bench above. (Bucyrus-Erie Company photo/HCEA)
Atlantic Dredging & Construction Company of Clewiston, Fla., is using this Bucyrus-Monighan 6W dragline to construct levees on the shore of Lake Okeechobee. This 6W is powered by a diesel engine, although steam and electricity were also available. (Bucyrus-Erie Company photo/HCEA)




