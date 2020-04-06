Hitachi Celebrates 70th Anniversary at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Hitachi's first hydraulic excavator: the UH03, in 1965.

Visitors at the Hitachi booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG may have noticed a special anniversary logo on the machines. The special logo is part of the 70th anniversary celebration of the start of full-scale production of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. The moment marks the start of innovation that has led to today's machines.

"This milestone is possible because of Hitachi's incredible customers and employees," said Jonny Spendlove, product marketing manager, excavators, Hitachi Construction Machinery – Americas. "Hitachi's longevity is so impressive, and it's a tribute to the machine quality and innovation. We continually provide the efficiency, reliability and durability our customers are looking for."

Hitachi's long history includes several milestone moments including the company's first hydraulic excavator, the UH03, in 1965. From mining excavators to compacts, Hitachi continues to provide the range of machines needed to get jobs done.

In 1988, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. entered a 50/50 joint venture with Deere & Company. With joint manufacturing facilities for construction excavators and forestry equipment plus integrated marketing and parts distribution, the two companies have utilized the "best of both parent companies" to provide more value to customers.

As Hitachi continues trekking its innovative path, more machines are introduced to meet and exceed customers' needs. In 2019, that included the fuel-efficient EX-7 Series excavators featuring the EX5600-7, EX3600-7, EX2600-7 and EX1200-7.

Hitachi machines also are available with the latest integrated technology to further help customers increase efficiency, reliability and durability on their job sites.

One such technology is Hitachi Solution Linkage Integrated Grade Control with Topcon. The new excavator technology allows an operator to set a grade and hold it – increasing efficiency while also lowering daily operating costs.

"Hitachi Solution Linkage Integrated Grade Control with Topcon is just one way that we're providing our customers ways to increase efficiency," said Spendlove. "The Hitachi team is constantly developing new technology that can give our customers the tools they need to maximize productivity."

Many of Hitachi's excavators also come standard equipped with ZXLink remote machine monitoring. With ZXLink, it's possible to access fleet location, hours, fuel consumption and alerts without needing to visit the site.

For more information, visit www.HitachiConstruction.com.