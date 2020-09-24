Hitachi Construction Machinery — 70 Years of Innovation

Hitachi continues to provide a range of machines customers trust for their operations.

From building its first hydraulic excavator to manufacturing technologically advanced equipment today, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. is proud to celebrate 70 years of innovation.

For Hitachi, this year marks more than just the beginning of a new decade. It is a milestone achievement highlighting the start of full-scale production for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

"This milestone is possible because of Hitachi's incredible customers and employees," said Jonny Spendlove, product marketing manager, excavators, Hitachi Construction Machinery – Americas. "Hitachi's longevity is so impressive, and it's a tribute to the machine quality and innovation. We continually provide the efficiency, reliability and durability our customers are looking for."

Hitachi's mass production of construction machinery kicked off in 1950 with the development of the U06 cable-operated shovel. The company also pioneered hydraulic technology in 1965 by building the UH03, the first hydraulic excavator in Japan made purely with domestic technologies. Since then, the company has continued to succeed as a major heavy equipment manufacturer. From compact excavators and foresters to mining shovels and haul trucks, Hitachi continues to provide the range of machines customers trust for their operations.

The company has established powerful partnerships along the way. In 1983, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. and Deere & Company collaborated to reach an OEM supply agreement. Since then, two joint venture companies with three manufacturing facilities have been created. In 2002, Hitachi and John Deere also integrated marketing operations in North, Central and South America to streamline decision-making and improve customer support.

Hitachi continues to make significant investments in its manufacturing facilities to boost future production capacity and efficiency. Each machine is built to order, made possible by a lean manufacturing system combined with a quality assurance process.

The company has kept its focus on integrating advanced technology into its equipment to further help customers increase efficiency, reliability and durability on job sites. One such technology is Hitachi Solution Linkage Integrated Grade Control with Topcon. The new construction excavator technology allows an operator to set a grade and hold it – increasing efficiency while also lowering daily operating costs.

As Hitachi continues trekking its innovative path, new machines are introduced to meet and exceed customers' needs. In 2019, that included the fuel-efficient EX-7 Series excavators: the EX1200-7, EX2600-7, EX3600-7 and EX5600-7.

"The Hitachi team is constantly developing new machines and technology that can give our customers a competitive edge," Spendlove said. "We thank our customers for trusting Hitachi equipment the last 70 years and look forward to a promising future."

"In 2020, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. marked the 70th anniversary of the start of full-scale production of construction machinery. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our numerous stakeholders, including customers and business partners, who have supported Hitachi Construction Machinery during this long period. We will continue to inherit the aspirations of our predecessors who built this growth to the present and have a deep sense of gratitude to everyone. In the future as well, we will continue to take on the challenge of realizing our vision of ‘Toward the richness of Earth and prosperous communities in the future...' Hitachi Construction Machinery is contributing to the creation of comfortable living spaces. We look forward to your continued support in the future."

Kotaro Hirano

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Hitachi Construction Machinery Group (HCM)

Still Running Strong

Throughout the years, customers continue to experience the efficiency, reliability and durability of Hitachi machines. Here are some workhorses that are still running strong today.

ZX225US

14,000+ hours

Pivetta Brothers Construction Inc.

Serviced by Papé Machinery, Fife, Wash.

EX200 — "Old Faithful"

15,000+ hours

M&H Logging and Construction

Serviced by Nortrax, Westbrook, Maine

UH181

20,600+ hours

Hamm Construction

Serviced by Wajax, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

ZX330LC

8,500+ hours

Rogers Construction Inc.

Serviced by Honnen Equipment, St. George, Utah

(This story was reprinted with permission from Hitachi's BREAKOUT magazine, Fall 2020 issue)