Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) announced that the first medium-sized Hitachi ZX200-6 utility hydraulic excavator, built for the North American market, has shipped from Hitachi Construction Machinery Tsuchiura Works (Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan).

The ZX200-6 excavator is the first of many Hitachi-built and branded machines soon to be available throughout North America and Latin America, according to the manufacturer.

With the joint venture dissolution between Hitachi Construction Machinery Group and Deere & Company, announced earlier this year, HCMA is committed to independently developing and deploying the latest product advancements, technologies and services throughout the region.

To celebrate this important milestone for Hitachi and its customers, the team in Japan responsible for developing and building this first excavator unit gathered to give it a proper sendoff. Draped across the machine is a banner with the phrase "Empowering the Americas — The Lineup Grows More Powerful."

This message signifies HCMA's commitment to its customers moving into the future.

Since 1965, with the introduction of the Hitachi UH03, Japan's first hydraulic excavator, Hitachi hydraulic excavators have been a flagship product of the Hitachi Construction Machinery portfolio. With a range of models available to meet customers' specific requirements, these machines excel at leveling and forming work for large-scale residential land and the development of social infrastructure for roads, railways and riverways.

Hitachi utility excavators available in the Americas, including the ZX200-6 model, are equipped with Solution Linkage Assist, a proprietary machine control feature, which enables efficient work to be performed without over-excavating the target work surface, as well as a hydraulic system that features high-efficiency AERIAL ANGLE technology to help improve worksite safety and the brand's ConSite OIL service solution.

These machines are designed to help contractors in the Americas maintain the quality of work amid labor shortages and the decline in experienced operators, as well as to contribute to improved productivity and safe operation.

Local sales for the latest Hitachi-built line of equipment will start in North America in March 2022.

For more information, visit www.hitachicm.us.

