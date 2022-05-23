Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) introduced its line of Hitachi-built excavators to the Americas with the ZX210LC-6 HP excavator, which will redefine power and speed while reducing fuel consumption.

Targeting the most popular segment of the excavator market, the ZX210LC-6 HP offers the performance to excel at earthmoving, material handling, demolition, underground excavation and more. It has unparalleled power, speed and precision to meet the most demanding job site requirements, according to the manufacturer.

A high-power HP Mode increases engine speed and hydraulic-pump output torque when extra speed and/or heavy-duty work is required. The front attachment moves faster because each actuator has its own pump. The oil flows separately to the bucket, arm and boom cylinders.

The previous generation machine used two hydraulic pumps. The TRIAS II hydraulic system is an improvement with three pumps that supply an optimal amount of pressurized oil to each actuator. The pumps are controlled electrically for precise oil flow for sensitive front attachment control and lower fuel consumption. The TRIAS II technology minimizes hydraulic system losses by reducing the hydraulic oil returned to the tank. This helps lower fuel consumption in ECO mode with the same productivity.

To help drive performance, the ZX210LC-6 HP also includes an arm recirculation cancellation system for increased speed when rolling the arm in. The system allows pressurized oil in the arm cylinder rod side to flow to the arm cylinder bottom side for increased arm roll-in speed when the load is relatively low. A hydraulic boost system increases arm speed. During arm roll-in and boom-raising operations, excessive pressurized oil in the boom rod flows to the arm cylinder bottom side to achieve speedy arm operation by increased flow.

An enhanced boom recirculation system circulates pressurized oil in the bottom of the boom cylinder when lowering the boom, allowing pressurized oil from the pump to be efficiently used by the arm.

The ZX210LC-6 HP offers increased attachment versatility. Two extra spools in the control valve make it easier to install attachments that require large volumes of oil for multiple functions and on models that have two-piece booms.

Reliable Power Drives Efficiency

The proven Isuzu four-cylinder engine provides a net 163.6 hp (122 kW) and features a variable geometry turbocharger that delivers an optimum quantity of air to the combustion chamber under all the engine's operating ranges.

An electronically controlled common-rail fuel injection system delivers a precise quantity of pressurized fuel to achieve efficient combustion and reduce fuel consumption. The engine's combustion chamber now features a DLC coating for reduced wear and the revised piston shape helps achieve cleaner emissions.

The engine uses an electronic governor to maintain a constant speed despite changes to the load. This can reduce fuel consumption and sound output in no-load and light-duty operations. An engine warm-up system automatically increases engine speed in cold weather to quickly warm up the hydraulic oil and coolant to the proper temperature.

Operator Environment Enhances Control

Hitachi ZAXIS-6 series excavators provide an expanded view of your surroundings. This is further enhanced with the aerial angle peripheral vision display camera system. The operator can select an image to view on the monitor quickly and easily with the flick of a switch. There are three options to choose from: surroundings, rear right, and rear right and left. The surround image offers a comprehensive 270-degree view of the machine's immediate environment.

A large 7-in. multi-function LCD monitor provides a wide range of useful technical information. It enables operators to check the machine's status and settings at a glance.

A fully adjustable suspension seat and integrated console gives the operator a greater sense of control and helps to reduce fatigue. Improved sound isolation makes this one of the quietest cabs in the market, according to the manufacturer.

Boost Uptime

Simplified daily maintenance and enhanced durability features boost uptime. Wide-open engine covers provide access for maintenance, while filters are within easy reach and take just minutes to maintain. Engine oil and coolant levels can be checked from within the cab through the multifunction LCD monitor.

Tier IV final emissions regulations are achieved using an aftertreatment device with integrated silencer consisting of a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst and a silencer, which keeps maintenance to a minimum. The DOC is maintenance free and there is no diesel particulate filter (DPF).

A high-performance water separator and cold fuel resistance valve are integrated into the pre-filter for added protection against moisture. The main fuel filter screws into place on the ZX210LC-6 HP. This makes it easier to replace and ensures that dust doesn't enter the fuel circuit during maintenance.

The durability of the undercarriage has been enhanced with increased crossbeam size and strength. The shape of the lower roller has been changed to prevent mud from entering it and causing damage to the oil seal. The sliding surface of the bearing part that supports the front idler has been significantly enlarged, improving its wear resistance. In addition, the front idler and adjuster cylinder have been integrated in the new ZAXIS series excavators, improving their durability.

This new model comes with Global e-Service, which allows equipment owners to monitor their Hitachi ZX210LC-6 HP excavator remotely via Owner's Site and ConSite, Hitachi's full data toolkit with a suite of apps for managing machine performance and productivity.

ConSite tracks performance metrics like idle time, operating time and fuel efficiency along with location services in real-time, and it alerts owners and operators to upcoming maintenance needs. These "predict and prevent" tools help fleet managers maximize machine efficiency, minimize downtime and improve overall performance.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

