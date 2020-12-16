For many years, HitchDoc has offered hydraulic snow blowers for skid steers and PTO style for ag tractors. Recently, the company developed an all-hydraulic snow blower for 2 to 4 cu. yd. wheel loaders.

Typically, snow blowers of this size have been powered by a diesel engine. With the introduction of the all hydraulic HDS9200 snow blower, HitchDoc has eliminated several maintenance issues — there is no gearbox to maintain, no shear pin to replace, no clutch to service, no air filter to clog and no additional DEF fluid to worry about.

Possibly even more important, no diesel engine to maintain.

Sometimes a snow blower can sit for over a year depending on snow fall. This can create issues for a diesel engine as they need to be worked periodically. A hydraulic snow blower can sit for an extended period of time with little or no maintenance, according to HitchDoc.

All of these benefits add up to substantial cost savings toward a capital investment and yearly maintenance.

Another advantage to the hydraulic snow blower is safety.

By eliminating the engine, gearbox and fuel tank, HitchDoc has reduced the weight and moved the center of gravity closer to the loader. This improves balance, visibility and safety at transport speeds. It is very quiet compared to a diesel unit and keeps noise to a minimum, especially beneficial in public spaces. With no diesel emissions, it is better for the environment, according to the manufacturer.

The HDS9200 is 9 ft. wide to cover the wheel tread of the loader and has 45 in. of cutting height to accept a large windrow of snow. It has an operating weight of 5,200 lbs. All functions are controlled by a joystick mounted in the cab of the loader.

The hydraulically-positioned truck chute is 10 in. in diameter and rotates 270 degrees to load trucks on the left or right. The discharge height is hydraulically adjustable between 105 to 150 in. for various sized trucks. The fan can rotate 45 degrees left or right for side discharge to an open area.

The HDS9200 is equipped with two 16 in. augers that come standard with ice edges to cut through even hard ice packed snow. It has replaceable side curb skates and rear skid plates.

The HDS9200 is manufactured in Minnesota by HitchDoc, a family owned and operated company. They are quality certified ISO9001 and environmentally certified ISO14001.

For more information, visit www.hitchdoc.com.