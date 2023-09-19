List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    HNTB's Yarossi Honored With Prestigious George S. Bartlett Award

    Tue September 19, 2023 - National Edition
    ARTBA


    Paul Yarossi (HNTB photo)
    Paul Yarossi (HNTB photo)

    Paul Yarossi, an HNTB senior executive and the 2011 American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) chair, is the 2023 George S. Bartlett Award recipient. It was presented Sept. 12 during ARTBA's national convention in La Jolla, Calif.

    Established in 1931, the award recognizes an individual who "has made an outstanding contribution to highway progress." It is co-sponsored by ARTBA, the American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the Transportation Research Board (TRB).

    Previous recipients include members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, former U.S. Department of Transportation secretaries, state transportation department secretaries, and top transportation design and construction executives.

    Yarossi has been with HNTB for more than 50 years and involved in every aspect of the firm. He was president of HNTB Holdings, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of HNTB Corp., and chair of the firm's aviation practice. He was instrumental in formulating HNTB's training and development programs. He is an HNTB board member.

    Yarossi's volunteer leadership positions in ARTBA span decades. He's been chair of the association's Transportation Development Foundation since 2016. He first joined the ARTBA board in 2002 and was an ARTBA representative on the AASHTO-AGC-ARTBA Joint Committee from 2012-2020.

    He is a long-time participant with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce transportation initiatives, serves on the Council on Competitiveness Executive Committee, and previously served on the Executive Committee of the Design Professional Coalition.

    George S. Bartlett was regarded as the greatest single influence on the use of concrete roads in the United States. During his career, Bartlett was lauded by contemporaries in the concrete and highway industry for his energetic and innovative promotion of concrete roads. In 1909, he established experimental stretches of concrete pavement, working with the Wayne County Road Commission in Michigan — the birthplace of modern road construction — and the University Portland Cement Company.

    For more information, visit www.artba.org.




