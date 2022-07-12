Located near the intersection of I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, Fenton is Cary’s first vertically integrated mixed-use community and one of the largest retail-focused projects in the United States in recent years. (Photo courtesy of Hoar Construction)

Hoar Construction has announced the completion of construction on Phase I of Fenton, a 945,000-sq.-ft. mixed-use development in Cary, N.C., near Raleigh. Hoar joined the project as the general contractor in the winter of 2020, handling preconstruction and construction services on behalf of owner Hines.

Located near the intersection of I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, Fenton is Cary's first vertically integrated mixed-use community and one of the largest retail-focused projects in the United States in recent years.

Hoar broke ground on Fenton in Q4 2020, which spans 69 acres and includes 200,000 sq. ft. of Class-A office buildings, 345,000 sq ft. of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. Hoar also led the construction of a two-level, 254,000-sq.-ft. precast parking deck with 811 spaces and oversaw all site improvements, hardscapes, landscapes, public roadwork and exterior signage.

Construction of Phase I included the installation of 2,000 tons of structural steel, 10,000 tons of asphalt material, 352,000 linear ft. of electrical wire and 500 tons of rebar reinforcement.

Hoar worked closely with Hines throughout preconstruction and construction to overcome hurdles caused by the pandemic, including shifts in the tenant lineup, material shortages and procurement delays. Hoar implemented creative workarounds to overcome these setbacks, introducing night shifts for specific trade partners as well as a comprehensive strategy to find and procure specific materials for the development from suppliers across the country.

Before the project broke ground, Hoar served as a consultant to Hines and worked to develop a conducive budget while coordinating with all trade partners to ensure schedules aligned before boots hit the ground.

"I admire the collaboration and camaraderie put forth by all partners to ensure that this project crossed the finish line in time for the community to gather and celebrate its official grand opening," said Tim Floyd, senior superintendent and project director at Hoar.

"A multifaceted project of this nature is never easy, but our team's ability to pivot and adapt to overcome multiple challenges is what ultimately led to a successful end to construction. We are honored to work alongside our longtime trusted partner, Hines, to bring Fenton to life for the city of Cary, which will continue to enhance the retail landscape of the region for years to come."

Hoar has a longstanding working relationship with Hines, having previously partnered with the international firm on projects including Avalon 800, a 222,000-sq.-ft. Class-A office building in Alpharetta, Ga.; 2525 Ponce de Leon, a 300,000-sq.-ft. office building in Coral Gables, Fla.; and a 190,000-sq.-ft. mass timber office building in Nashville.

Additional project partners on Fenton include co-developers Columbia Development and USAA Real Estate and design firm Nelson Worldwide.

Fenton celebrated its grand opening during a multi-day extravaganza in early June with a ribbon cutting ceremony, hot air balloon rides, celebrity appearances and community-focused programming including giveaways from retail shops in the center, family-friendly activities, fitness classes and live entertainment.

