--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Hoffman Equipment Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With New Cranes From Manitowoc and Grove

Tue April 14, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Manitowoc


(L-R) are Pat Tomasetti, Hoffman Equipment; Joe Teahl, Hoffman Equipment; Mike Anderson, Hoffman Equipment; Dave Hull, Manitowoc; Tim Watters, Hoffman Equipment president; Keith Crider, Manitowoc; Steve Izzi, Hoffman Equipment; Eric Seikel, Hoffman Equipment; Walt Joachim, Hoffman Equipment; and Les Middleton, Manitowoc.
(L-R) are Pat Tomasetti, Hoffman Equipment; Joe Teahl, Hoffman Equipment; Mike Anderson, Hoffman Equipment; Dave Hull, Manitowoc; Tim Watters, Hoffman Equipment president; Keith Crider, Manitowoc; Steve Izzi, Hoffman Equipment; Eric Seikel, Hoffman Equipment; Walt Joachim, Hoffman Equipment; and Les Middleton, Manitowoc.

Hoffman Equipment marked one century in the lifting equipment industry at this year's ConExpo. The Piscataway, New Jersey-based family-run company celebrated the date expanding its fleet with new Manitowoc and Grove cranes purchased at the show.

The new acquisitions include a Grove GRT8120 rough-terrain and a Manitowoc MLC150-1 crawler crane (both launched at ConExpo), a Grove GRT880, an RT770 and a Manitowoc MLC100-1.

Manitowoc's Dave Hull, Keith Crider and Les Middleton presented Hoffman Equipment President and CEO Tim Watters and team — Pat Tomasetti, Joe Teahl, Mike Anderson, Steve Izzi, Eric Seikel and Walt Joachim — a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Cranes Grove Hoffman Equipment Manitowoc New Jersey