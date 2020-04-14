Tue April 14, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Hoffman Equipment marked one century in the lifting equipment industry at this year's ConExpo. The Piscataway, New Jersey-based family-run company celebrated the date expanding its fleet with new Manitowoc and Grove cranes purchased at the show.
The new acquisitions include a Grove GRT8120 rough-terrain and a Manitowoc MLC150-1 crawler crane (both launched at ConExpo), a Grove GRT880, an RT770 and a Manitowoc MLC100-1.
Manitowoc's Dave Hull, Keith Crider and Les Middleton presented Hoffman Equipment President and CEO Tim Watters and team — Pat Tomasetti, Joe Teahl, Mike Anderson, Steve Izzi, Eric Seikel and Walt Joachim — a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion.