(L-R) are Pat Tomasetti, Hoffman Equipment; Joe Teahl, Hoffman Equipment; Mike Anderson, Hoffman Equipment; Dave Hull, Manitowoc; Tim Watters, Hoffman Equipment president; Keith Crider, Manitowoc; Steve Izzi, Hoffman Equipment; Eric Seikel, Hoffman Equipment; Walt Joachim, Hoffman Equipment; and Les Middleton, Manitowoc.

Hoffman Equipment marked one century in the lifting equipment industry at this year's ConExpo. The Piscataway, New Jersey-based family-run company celebrated the date expanding its fleet with new Manitowoc and Grove cranes purchased at the show.

The new acquisitions include a Grove GRT8120 rough-terrain and a Manitowoc MLC150-1 crawler crane (both launched at ConExpo), a Grove GRT880, an RT770 and a Manitowoc MLC100-1.

Manitowoc's Dave Hull, Keith Crider and Les Middleton presented Hoffman Equipment President and CEO Tim Watters and team — Pat Tomasetti, Joe Teahl, Mike Anderson, Steve Izzi, Eric Seikel and Walt Joachim — a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.