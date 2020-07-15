--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Holcombe Mixers Joins Massive Border Construction

Wed July 15, 2020 - West Edition #15
Holcombe Mixers


With Holcombe Mixers, crews can pour 20-to-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures. “Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel.

Holcombe Mixers, a provider of volumetric concrete mixers and strategic solutions for the concrete industry, teamed up with Fisher Sand and Gravel and Cat Construction to fast-track the major border wall construction project along Arizona's southern border. Holcombe Mixers was chosen as a partner by Fisher due to its combination of operational experience, advanced technology and their volumetric concrete mixers' extensive payload capacity.

"Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer," said Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. "We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you're pouring 2-to-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-to-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures."

Pouring high volumes of concrete in remote areas with hot and arid climates like Arizona's creates extreme challenges to mitigate the concrete from setting up too quickly when mixed in a traditional drum mixer. Volumetric mixers from Holcombe are able to mix fresh concrete on site at the point of the pour. The low- and high ad-mixture systems add an additional layer of flexibility to ensure that the concrete being produced can be placed and finished in any extreme condition.

"An element of control is key for a project that demands not only durability, but also the volume of fresh concrete that needs to be poured 16 hours a day," said Brent Holcombe, managing partner of Holcombe Mixers. "Our 12-yard aggregate bins have supported a 120 percent increase to the standard payload where daily concrete pour goals can be achieved and ultimately surpassed. We are thrilled to be part of this visionary team effort."

Pouring and placing concrete is as much an art form as excavation. The collaboration with Cat Construction will be beneficial for all involved. When machines break ground, they channel precision, efficiency and operational productivity.

Border Wall Contract Announcement

In May, Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed the $1.3 billion contract for building the 42-mi. section of wall through "really tough terrain in the mountains" in Arizona. That's about $30 million per mile.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that there was no set date for the completion of construction on the latest award. Construction will take place near Nogales, Ariz., and Sasabe, Ariz.

The Arizona Daily Star first reported news of the contract.

About Holcombe Mixers' HM12H Volumetric Concrete Mixer

Holcombe Mixers' HM12H heavy duty volumetric concrete mixer is supported by the concrete industry's only patented removable cassette conveyor that allows for belt changes in as little as five hours. Projects can stay on schedule with minimal downtime while saving horsepower and fuel with a frictionless conveyor roller floor and no-lubrication pintle conveyor chain that provides thousands of yards of service. With a load sensing variable displacement hydraulic system, system temperatures are reduced and the life of components are extended.

To learn more visit holcombemixers.com



