Holland Pump Company, an independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced it has completed the acquisitions of Sander Power Equipment based in Trevose, Pa., and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. based in Jessup, Md.

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding three branches to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisitions increase Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, northern Virginia and Delaware.

Rich Sander, president of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., said, "We look forward to being part of the Holland Pump family. Holland Pump shares our values and commitment to delivering best-in-class pump rentals and related services to our customers."

"The acquisitions are aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach. Our dedicated leadership team continues to execute our growth strategy with the great support we receive from XPV Water Partners. We are excited about our future, and we welcome the employees of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. to the Holland Team," said Tom Vossman, chief executive officer of Holland Pump Company.

About Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp.

Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. were established in 1975 and 1984, respectively, to serve the municipal, construction, industrial and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The addition of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. complements Holland Pump's capabilities and enhances its municipal service offering. The acquisitions also add additional service locations in the MidAtlantic market.

About Holland Pump Company

For more than 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions.

From its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., Holland Pump has grown to 13 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

Today's top stories