HOLT Manufacturing Set to Hire Various Positions in Waco

Tue April 21, 2020 - West Edition #9
HOLT Cat


The Waco location will be hiring various positions, including component and manufacturing technicals, welders, fabricators and analysts.

HOLT Cat, the Caterpillar Equipment and Engine dealer for South, Central, North and Northeast Texas, will be hiring for positions necessary to open HOLT Manufacturing. The new facility will open in May and is located in the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant on Texas Central Parkway in Waco.

The Waco location will be hiring for various positions, including component and manufacturing technicals, welders, fabricators and analysts. HOLT Cat offers a benefits package that is comprehensive, affordable and flexible to help employees plan for their future. They offer health, dental and vision benefits as well as a 401(k) and profit-sharing plan, holidays and generous paid time off.

HOLT Cat believes in an honest day's work and commending those that are willing to put their time, effort and talent into providing excellent service to their customers.

HOLT Cat and HOLT Manufacturing are hiring:
  • Component technicians
  • Manufacturing technicians
  • Manufacturing weld fabricators and finishers
  • Quality control specialist
  • Planning analyst
  • Section Manager

For a complete list of positions and to apply online, interested applicants can visit www.holtcat.com/careers. To stay up-to-date on HOLT Cat's latest activity visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HOLTCAT/.



Business News Caterpillar Holt Cat Jobs TEXAS