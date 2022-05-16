Hoopaugh Grading Company (HGC), a turnkey site developer, hosted its first ever career fair at its 20,000 sq. ft. training facility, the HGC Academy, located in South Charlotte off Nations Ford Road.

Local job seekers attended the event to learn more about the open positions and understand the benefits of joining HGC. Throughout the event, skilled operators in attendance demonstrated their experience using one of HGC's three Caterpillar heavy equipment simulators. HGC's leadership interviewed potential candidates and encouraged applications to be submitted on-site.

As a rapidly growing construction company in a competitive labor market, HGC is dedicated to staying on top and has no plans of slowing down.

"At HGC, we do what it takes," Senior Recruiter, Jessica Rodriguez, said. "We are constantly looking for creative ways to bring in high-quality teammates who meet our core values. This event has given us the chance to invite the community to our facility to find those who are looking for work and help them begin a rewarding career with our team."

About HGC

Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC (HGC) is a licensed general contractor specializing in turn-key site development in North and South Carolina. Established in 1953, it now employs more than 675 office and field personnel with concentrations in erosion control, mass grading, fine grading, utilities, concrete and surveying, as well as operations and safety training.

