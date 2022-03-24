In addition to those original territories, Horton Supply Company is now the exclusive Screen Machine dealer in Arkansas and Kansas, as well as all of Missouri.

After its first year of serving as an authorized Screen Machine dealer in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, Horton Supply Company has expanded its footprint. In addition to those original territories, Horton Supply Company is now the exclusive Screen Machine dealer in Arkansas and Kansas, as well as all of Missouri.

Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made crushers, screening plants and trommels throughout the United States and beyond since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.

"We feel like we have gotten off to a great start with Screen Machine in Missouri and Illinois, and we firmly believe Arkansas and Kansas have enormous potential too," said Jerry Freitag of Horton Supply Company. "We foresee our partnership with Screen Machine growing substantially and we are proud to be their dealer of choice through a large portion of the Midwest."

Horton Supply Company, which is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., with additional locations throughout the Midwest, has extensive experience in crushing and screening. It has been a primary source of conveyor belts, screen media, idlers, pulleys, bearings, bushings, electric motors, gearboxes, shafting, drill steel and safety gear to aggregate and mining companies since 1987.

"Horton Supply Company has been a great addition to our dealer team, and we are excited to have them represent our brand in these two additional states," said John Lamprinakos, president and CEO of Screen Machine. "They make customer service their top priority, in both sales and service. We have no doubt they will do the same in these new areas."

Products manufactured by Screen Machine include:

5256T impact crusher; 4043T impact crusher; and 4043TR recirculating impact crusher

JXT jaw crusher and JHT jaw crusher

CXT cone crusher

Spyder 520TS3 screening plant; Spyder 516T screening plant; Spyder 514TS3 screening plant; and Spyder 514TS screening plant

Scalper 107T screening plant; Scalper 107D screening plant; and Scalper 77C screening plant

621ST/621T trommel; 612T trommel; 612W trommel; and Might II trommel

