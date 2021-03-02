Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made crushers, screening plants and trommels since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.

Horton Supply Company, a supplier of quarry and aggregate wear parts, is now a Screen Machine dealer of southeast, central and northwest Missouri, as well as southern Illinois. Horton Supply Company will now offer the full Screen Machine crushing and screening product line and will provide parts and service in both areas.

Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made crushers, screening plants and trommels since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.

"We are very excited about adding Screen Machine to our existing line of crushing and screening equipment. Partnering up with SMI will give us the opportunity to provide high quality track equipment to our customers that cannot get the job done with wheeled plants. After touring the factory and seeing the quality of construction that went into each plant, I knew it was a product that we had to offer our customers," said Jerry Freitag, co-owner and director of equipment sales of Horton.

Horton Supply Company has extensive experience in crushing and screening. It has been a primary source of conveyor belts, screen media, idlers, pulleys, bearings, bushings, electric motors, gearboxes, shafting, drill steel and safety gear to aggregate and mining companies since 1987. The company has three locations — Springfield, Fenton and Hollister, Mo.

"We are delighted to have Horton Supply Company join our dealer network and have them sell and service Screen Machine products in these key areas," said John Lamprinakos, president and CEO of Screen Machine. "For more than 50 years, we have built our reputation on productivity, dependability and American innovation. Our product support is second to none. Horton Supply Company shares those values and commitment to excellence. That made them a perfect addition to our growing dealer network."

Products manufactured by Screen Machine include:

5256T, 4043T and 4043TR impact crushers

JXT and JHT jaw crushers

CXT cone crusher

520TS3, 516T, 514TS3 and 514TS Spyder screening plants

107T, 107D and 77C Scalper screening plants

621ST, 612T, 612W and Might II trommels

For more information, visit www.hortonsupply.com and www.screenmachine.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories