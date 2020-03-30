How UDOT Takes From One Project, Gives to Another

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

How UDOT Takes From One Project, Gives to Another

Mon March 30, 2020 - West Edition #7
Lori Tobias – CEG CorrespondEnt


Engineers planned a project to widen U.S. 89 to six lanes between Main Street in Kaysville and S.R. 193 in Layton.
Engineers planned a project to widen U.S. 89 to six lanes between Main Street in Kaysville and S.R. 193 in Layton.
Engineers planned a project to widen U.S. 89 to six lanes between Main Street in Kaysville and S.R. 193 in Layton. The new West Davis Corridor highway would require importing a significant amount of fill. A Cat 323 excavator performs work. A Cat D6 dozer at work. The first phase of traffic impacts in March 2020 will begin in Fruit Heights and extend to just north of Cherry Lane in Layton. The project will remove the intersections, converting it from a highway to a freeway.

The Utah Department of Transportation has come up with a unique way of saving money and helping out contractors by taking from one project and giving to another. It all started as engineers planned a project to widen U.S. 89 to six lanes between Main Street in Kaysville and S.R. 193 in Layton. They soon realized they'd be removing a significant amount of soil from the site. Meanwhile, a second project to build the new West Davis Corridor highway would require importing a significant amount of fill.

"We got talking with the West Davis Corridor project team," said Mike Romero, project manager. "We said, ‘Hey look, there is an excess. You are going to have to bring in a lot of material. Are you interested in using what we have?' We looked at the cost savings, and moved some money around to help. It's nothing we've done before that I am aware of. Some of the feedback is that by us taking from one project to another, it helps the contracting community as a whole. It levels the playing field because typically that material should have been hauled off by our contractor and they're responsible for that and they could have done whatever they want with it. If we take it and stockpile it, we could have a whole bunch ready to use. By the department keeping the rights, any contractor on the West Davis Corridor has access to that material."

The 785,000 cu. yds. that will be transferred to the West Davis Corridor project has saved UDOT an estimated $9.5 million in material and truck costs. The West Davis project is expected to begin in the fall.

UDOT awarded the contract for the $348 million U.S. 89 project to Oak Hills Constructors earlier this year. The 9-mi. project involves adding one lane in each direction of the highway, construction of two new bridges and four interchanges, the extension of a frontage road and a 3 mi. extension of Gordon Avenue to connect to U.S. 89.

Currently, U.S. 89 is a highway with traffic signal intersections along the corridor. The project will remove the intersections, converting it from a highway to a freeway. The conversion will improve travel on two levels, Romero said.

"One, we have a traffic mobility need — the age of the road doesn't meet current travel demand," Romero said, noting that the highway sees 45,000 to 50,000 vehicles a day. "And two, safety. By removing intersections, we can meet travel and mobility needs and improve access for local traffic to the interchanges."

Construction crews are working around the clock, seven days a week, while maintaining traffic lanes during peak hours.

"In Utah, we do everything we can do minimize construction impacts," Romero said. "During peak periods we don't close traffic lanes. We may reduce shoulders, but we keep two lanes of each direction on U.S. 89 open in peak periods. We do traffic shifts and build portions at a time. The import operations we try to do at night. If our trucks are stuck in traffic, we're not getting material to the dump site."

The first phase of traffic impacts in March 2020 will begin in Fruit Heights and extend to just north of Cherry Lane in Layton. Lanes on U.S. 89 will be narrowed and shifted to the west from Cherry Lane to approximately Crestwood Road. South of Crestwood Road, U.S. 89 lanes will be narrowed and shifted east to approximately Green Road.

One of the biggest challenges of the project is relocating 150 mi. of utilities, which are both underground and overhead, and include natural gas, electric, water, irrigation and petroleum lines. The project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

infrastructure Road Maintenance Utah Utah Department of Transportation