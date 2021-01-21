This new grapple saw configuration does not require an extra dedicated auxiliary circuit for the saw function as it is operated off the grapple close circuit.

Hultdins's fixed mount MG grapple saws are available in three sizes for excavators from 6 to 27.5 ton (5.5 to 25 t) capacity.

This new grapple saw configuration does not require an extra dedicated auxiliary circuit for the saw function as it is operated off the grapple close circuit. The only hydraulic requirements are the standard auxiliary "hammer" circuit and a low flow rotation circuit.

The saw unit is based on the SuperSaw 555S, which is popular on Hultdins SG forestry grapples and many other manufacturers of grapple saws, according to the company.

The saw unit features automatic chain tensioning, proportional chain lubrication, and fast and easy replacement of the saw bar or chain.

The MG grapples are based on the same design as the SG SuperGrip log grapples. MG grapples are equipped with the Indexator XR rotator, which offers a compact low-profile design with extremely high load capacities.

Boom adapters are available to match any machine hydraulic coupler or direct mount.

