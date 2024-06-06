Construction Equipment Guide
Thu June 06, 2024
Hultdins has updated its SuperGrip S-line grapples by presenting the new SG260S and the new SG310S.
Smaller reinforced grapples are now following in the footsteps of their bigger siblings and are getting the same general heavy duty design, only in a more compact package.
In addition to the updated design features of the bigger S-line grapples, the new SG260S, and the new SG310S, has upgraded layouts striving to increase efficiency. SG310S has a new improved grapple arm geometry gaining grapple area and performance without sacrificing nimbleness.
The development of these new grapples has been achieved in close contact with end users, according to the manufacturer.
They will be available during Q3 2024.