    Hultdins New Design SG260S, New Model SG310S Grapples

    Thu June 06, 2024 - National Edition
    Hultdins


    In addition to the updated design features of the bigger S-line grapples, the new SG260S, and the new SG310S, has upgraded layouts striving to increase efficiency.
    Photo courtesy of Hultdins
    In addition to the updated design features of the bigger S-line grapples, the new SG260S, and the new SG310S, has upgraded layouts striving to increase efficiency.

    Hultdins has updated its SuperGrip S-line grapples by presenting the new SG260S and the new SG310S.

    Smaller reinforced grapples are now following in the footsteps of their bigger siblings and are getting the same general heavy duty design, only in a more compact package.

    In addition to the updated design features of the bigger S-line grapples, the new SG260S, and the new SG310S, has upgraded layouts striving to increase efficiency. SG310S has a new improved grapple arm geometry gaining grapple area and performance without sacrificing nimbleness.

    The development of these new grapples has been achieved in close contact with end users, according to the manufacturer.

    • Smarter — Sophisticated design increases service life
    • Sturdier — Wider bearings for longer service life
    • Smoother — New design provides small tip spacing
    • Wider — The total width of the grapple has been increased by 20mm
    • Larger — Supergrip 310S replaces the existing 300S

    They will be available during Q3 2024.




