A new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for $7 million will go toward the ongoing terminal improvements at Huntsville International Airport (HSV).

The announcement was made Feb. 13 by Alabama Congressman Dale W. Strong, R-5th District, who helped secure the funding from the federal government's Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Terminal Program.

When finished later this year, the $13.3 million project, which began in April 2023, will create a modern, welcoming space with more convenient access to the concourse, the HSV noted on its website.

The grant will fund eligible portions of the HSV Concourse Restroom Renovation and Expansion project, including an enlargement of the public areas near the airport's ticket counters, the installation of a second elevator, a new pair of escalators — for a total of four (two up and two down) — and two new sets of stairs to give passengers multiple options for moving from the terminal to the concourse, the Huntsville Business Journal reported Feb. 14.

EDT-THA Architecture, headquartered in Atlanta, designed the main concourse to be aesthetically inviting with glass and stainless-steel features.

Crews from Birmingham-based Robins & Morton, the prime contractor on the airport expansion, built ramps that circumvent the construction project to allow for easier access to the concourse just past the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

Robins & Morton also is replacing the airport's existing mid-concourse restrooms with new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant facilities that prioritize functionality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as installing new LED lighting and low-flow plumbing fixtures. A family restroom with a suite for nursing infants and a companion care room with assisted adult facilities also is being added.

During the work phase, existing restrooms in the southern portion of the terminal will remain open for use, according to HSV officials.

"The FAA's continued investment in Huntsville International will greatly improve travelers' experience as they come and go from [the] airport," Strong said in a Feb. 13 news release from his office. "It is crucial that the airport continues supporting economic development efforts and serves as a reliable transportation hub for those in north Alabama and southern Tennessee."

The latest federal funding comes on the heels of a $4.1 million grant that Strong worked to get for HSV in November.

"We are grateful to Congressman Dale Strong for understanding the transportation needs of our growing community and for the support that these grant funds represent," noted Butch Roberts, CEO of the Port of Huntsville, which operates Huntsville International. "This $7 million will go a long way in helping us enhance our terminal restrooms and improve the comfort of our passengers in our airport."

The FAA, under the U.S. Department of Transportation, oversees the $5 billion Airport Terminal Program grant distribution with monies from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Contractor Has Three Projects Ongoing at HSV

Meanwhile, Robins & Morton also is working on two other projects at HSV in 2024, including the renovation and expansion of Signature Aviation's private terminal, a fixed-base operator (FBO) facility that will serve private, corporate and government aviation customers.

The 5,000-sq.-ft. renovation and 3,500-sq.-ft. expansion to the Signature Aviation facility will eventually see a redesigned entrance and an elegant new interior, complete with comfortable lounges and private meeting rooms for travelers.

Robins & Morton noted on its website in mid-February that its Signature Aviation construction is expected to be completed later this year.

The contractor also is busy converting an existing HSV parking area into a rental car return lot.

The effort will include a new entrance and the addition of two canopies — one for the rental car facility and another to cover a walkway for customers.

That project is slated to be finished this summer.

"We are excited about the progress on several upgrades at Huntsville International Airport," said Mitch Coley, Robins & Morton's division manager. "These renovations will help create a more seamless, welcoming experience for travelers at the airport. We are thankful for the trust the Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority and Signature Aviation has placed in us to deliver these projects."

Huntsville, HSV Both Growing Rapidly

Huntsville International Airport was recently recognized as the No. 2 Best Small Airport in the U.S. by USA Today. The city also is the fastest-growing metro area in Alabama and is the state's largest city with approximately 235,000 residents.

The airport currently serves more than 1.4 million passengers annually with commercial air service to 13 nonstop destinations provided by legacy carriers American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines as well other smaller passenger carriers. Notable features at HSV include two parallel runways, one with a length of 10,000 ft. and the other at 12,600 ft., in addition to a 5,000-ft. separation allowing for simultaneous operations during instrument conditions.

HSV is an entity of the Port of Huntsville along with the International Intermodal Center, Jetplex Industrial Park, Huntsville International Spaceport and four contract operations including Foreign Trade Zone No. 83, the nearby Four Points by Sheraton hotel and Sunset Landing Golf Course.

