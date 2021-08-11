Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
Wed August 11, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Records show that more than $40 million in construction at the Redstone Gateway Business Park Complex in western Huntsville, Ala., led the city's construction permit list in July.
The multifaceted facility features office buildings, lab and research space, stores, restaurants and hotels.
Huntsville issued two building permits totaling approximately $43 million for new office and specialty space at the Gateway complex, and a residential development at 6200 Redstone Gateway Rd., adjacent to the Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9.
The Gateway Business Park permit was for $19.96 million in new construction at 8200 Rideout Rd. The other grant was for residential building worth $22.7 million.
The developer is Corporate Office Property Trust, a real estate investment firm, but the details of the project were not immediately known. The Maryland-based company primarily leases to the U.S. government or companies in the arms industry.
In addition, a $6.4 million permit was issued for new construction at 6800 Mokin Dr. on the West Huntsville campus of the Hudson Alpha Biotechnology Institute. The institute previously announced a new $15 million building plan that includes the 90,000-sq.-ft. headquarters of Discovery Life Sciences, and the Hudson Alpha Center for Plant Sciences and Sustainable Agriculture.
Other July permits with construction efforts totaling more than $1 million include:
In total, Huntsville issued 11 grants in July for projects between $100,000 and $500,000, one for $500,000 to $1 million, and nine worth more than $1 million. Through the end of the month, 66 permitted projects worth more than $1 million were created in the city over the past year.