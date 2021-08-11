Buildings rise in a new office complex just outside the main gate of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. The complex is called Redstone Gateway and it features office buildings, lab and research space, stores, restaurants and hotels.

Records show that more than $40 million in construction at the Redstone Gateway Business Park Complex in western Huntsville, Ala., led the city's construction permit list in July.

The multifaceted facility features office buildings, lab and research space, stores, restaurants and hotels.

Huntsville issued two building permits totaling approximately $43 million for new office and specialty space at the Gateway complex, and a residential development at 6200 Redstone Gateway Rd., adjacent to the Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9.

The Gateway Business Park permit was for $19.96 million in new construction at 8200 Rideout Rd. The other grant was for residential building worth $22.7 million.

The developer is Corporate Office Property Trust, a real estate investment firm, but the details of the project were not immediately known. The Maryland-based company primarily leases to the U.S. government or companies in the arms industry.

In addition, a $6.4 million permit was issued for new construction at 6800 Mokin Dr. on the West Huntsville campus of the Hudson Alpha Biotechnology Institute. The institute previously announced a new $15 million building plan that includes the 90,000-sq.-ft. headquarters of Discovery Life Sciences, and the Hudson Alpha Center for Plant Sciences and Sustainable Agriculture.

Other July permits with construction efforts totaling more than $1 million include:

An $8.3 million grant has been issued to a planned building job at 4908 Moores Mill Rd., Unit B. The project was labeled "Industrial," but the details of the project were unknown.

Another new $1.67 million industrial construction at 7400 Alabama Highway 20 also was permitted. Details of the project were not immediately available.

A permit was issued by the city of Huntsville for a $1.3 million effort to change offices and specialty spaces on 2 Parade St. in Providence's residential and commercial community.

Work has been permitted for a slightly more than $1 million project to build office and professional space at 3601 CCI Dr., in the Clearview Cancer Institute complex.

A pair of permits have been issued for commercial development at 1303 and 1305 Four Mile Post Road in southeastern Huntsville. The city has issued one for a $1.1 million building enterprise; the other is for $200,000 to construct new stores and services.

Two more commercial permits have been issued to Oakwood Road in northwestern Huntsville. One was for new construction worth $1.2 million, while the other was issued to 5771 Oakwood Road for $916,423 for unspecified work.

In total, Huntsville issued 11 grants in July for projects between $100,000 and $500,000, one for $500,000 to $1 million, and nine worth more than $1 million. Through the end of the month, 66 permitted projects worth more than $1 million were created in the city over the past year.

