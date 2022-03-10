Our Main Office
Thu March 10, 2022 - Northeast Edition #6
Hunyady Auction Company held a virtual live absolute auction for McElroy Paving, March 2, 2022, from its headquarters in Hatfield, Pa.
After more than 55 years in the paving, utility and sport field construction industries, David Butler, owner of McElroy Paving, decided to retire and completely liquidate all assets. A wide selection of equipment from McElroy's facility in Cranberry Township, Pa., went on the virtual auction block, including pavers, rollers, excavators, trucks, trailers, attachments, shop equipment and more. CEG