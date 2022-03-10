List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Hunyady Holds Virtual-Only Auction for McElroy Paving

Thu March 10, 2022 - Northeast Edition #6
CEG


Hunyady Auction Company held a virtual live absolute auction for McElroy Paving, March 2, 2022, from its headquarters in Hatfield, Pa.

After more than 55 years in the paving, utility and sport field construction industries, David Butler, owner of McElroy Paving, decided to retire and completely liquidate all assets. A wide selection of equipment from McElroy's facility in Cranberry Township, Pa., went on the virtual auction block, including pavers, rollers, excavators, trucks, trailers, attachments, shop equipment and more. CEG

Mike Hunyady (far R) opens the auction and introduces auctioneer John Welch (C), while Tim Dewey looks through the auction catalogue.
(L-R): Tim Dewey and Tim Schwer watch bids come in and relay pertinent information to auctioneer John Welch, while Hunyady Auction Company President Mike Hunyady follows the bidding.
Tim Schwer calls and receives bids for a 2015 Vogele Vision 5103-2 rubber-tired paver, which went for $90,000.




