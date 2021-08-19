Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision for HCMA in the Americas
Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Husqvarna Construction Opens Two New Service Centers

Thu August 19, 2021 - National Edition
Husqvarna


Husqvarna Construction has opened two new service center locations, one in Knoxville, Tenn., the other in Folcroft, Pa.

These new service centers are located where Husqvarna can accommodate the most customers and offer service-minded, knowledgeable teams that provide world-class service and support, the company said.

"Customer uptime is our primary focus, and service centers are designed to keep Husqvarna equipment functioning properly for many years. Husqvarna customers can expect a dependable service team equipped to resolve all product issues," the company said. "Each service center is staffed with professional service technicians that understand Husqvarna products inside and out. They are trained to perform repairs on all Husqvarna equipment and patented technology."

In addition to the company's physical locations, customers can call the technical services department at 800/365-5040 for help troubleshooting an issue.

Knoxville Regional Service Center

4139 Appalachian Way

Knoxville, TN 37918

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Regional Service Center

622 Grant Rd.

Folcroft, PA 19032

7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.




Today's top stories

Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With John Deere

Wisconsin Addresses Congestion With Priority Beltline Project

Illinois Equipment Distributors Celebrates 70 Years as Eyes, Ears of Construction Equipment Dealers Industry

New Job Site Now Available in JLG 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience

Construction Crews Installing New Water Mains in Downtown Dover, N.H.

Doosan Infracore Sale to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.

Miami-Based Contractor Thrives Through DIY Approach

Big Onsite, Online Turnout Marks Joey Martin Auctioneers Sale in Carrollton



 

Read more about...

Business News Husqvarna Pennsylvania Tennessee






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo