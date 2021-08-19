Husqvarna Construction has opened two new service center locations, one in Knoxville, Tenn., the other in Folcroft, Pa.

These new service centers are located where Husqvarna can accommodate the most customers and offer service-minded, knowledgeable teams that provide world-class service and support, the company said.

"Customer uptime is our primary focus, and service centers are designed to keep Husqvarna equipment functioning properly for many years. Husqvarna customers can expect a dependable service team equipped to resolve all product issues," the company said. "Each service center is staffed with professional service technicians that understand Husqvarna products inside and out. They are trained to perform repairs on all Husqvarna equipment and patented technology."

In addition to the company's physical locations, customers can call the technical services department at 800/365-5040 for help troubleshooting an issue.

Knoxville Regional Service Center

4139 Appalachian Way

Knoxville, TN 37918

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Regional Service Center

622 Grant Rd.

Folcroft, PA 19032

7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

