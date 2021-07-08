Equipmentdown-arrow
Husqvarna DM 200 Handheld Core Drill

Thu July 08, 2021 - National Edition
Husqvarna


The Husqvarna DM 200 is a tough and versatile D-handle drill motor optimized for handheld drilling of holes from 1 to 3 in.

Delivering top class drilling performance in both wet and dry applications, the uncomplicated and sturdy design and all-around usability makes it an ideal part of any craftsman's toolkit as well as for rental purposes, according to the manufacturer.

The Husqvarna DM 200's casing is made of sturdy impact-proof polyamide plastic with ball valve coupling for wet drilling, vacuum coupling for dry drilling, detachable front handle, wrenches and user manual.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.




