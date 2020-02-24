Husqvarna DM 400, DM 430 Drill Motors

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Husqvarna DM 400, DM 430 Drill Motors

Mon February 24, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


The new DM 400 / DM 430 are designed for rough handling and heavy drilling jobs. The LED load indicator and SmartStart (half speed) button are classic Husqvarna features that makes work smoother for the operator. The new DM 400/DM 430 is a perfect match with the new DS 500 stand and Z-Edge drill bit.

For contractors looking for a drill motor that doesn't compromise on performance, the Husqvarna DM 400 and DM 430 — single-phase 3 hp (2.3 kW) electric drill motors — combine Husqvarna's usability with a new level of sturdiness. They are the first Husqvarna drill motors to be equipped with embedded connectivity.

Users can tell the new DM 400 / DM 430 apart from earlier Husqvarna drill motors just by looking at the exterior. The durable, all-aluminum casing has a solid feel and a compact design to make it usable even when drilling in narrow corners. The carrying handle also works as a an impact guard and is easy to remove when needed, giving extra clearance in tight spaces, according to the manufacturer.

"The new DM 400 / DM 430 are designed for rough handling and heavy drilling jobs," said Håkan Pinzani, global product manager of core drilling systems at Husqvarna. "But they're also very easy to handle in any drilling conditions you can think of. Truly dependable workhorses built to make the operator proud."

Equipped for Usability and Drilling Performance

Users will recognize classic Husqvarna features like the LED load indicator and the SmartStart (half speed) button, and the quick connection to the new Husqvarna DS 500 drill stand, which is designed to fit perfectly together with the DM 400 / DM 430. The three-speed gearbox makes it easy to adjust the rpms for core bit diameters from 2 to 14 in. (5.5 to 35 cm) for the DM400, and 4 to 18 in (10 to 45 cm) for the DM 430.

Crafted for Tough Work

Inside the casing, the air-cooled, heavy-duty electric motor is built to a tried and tested design, proven to withstand high loads without overheating. The long-life carbon brushes are easy to inspect and replace. To protect the motor and gearbox, in case the drill bit gets stuck, the Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with two independent systems — a mechanical friction clutch and the Husqvarna Elgard electronic motor overload protection.

Embedded Connectivity

The Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with Embedded Connectivity — an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of Husqvarna equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine's software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.


Read more about...

Drills Husqvarna New Products


 