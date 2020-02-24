Husqvarna DM 400, DM 430 Drill Motors

For contractors looking for a drill motor that doesn't compromise on performance, the Husqvarna DM 400 and DM 430 — single-phase 3 hp (2.3 kW) electric drill motors — combine Husqvarna's usability with a new level of sturdiness. They are the first Husqvarna drill motors to be equipped with embedded connectivity.

Users can tell the new DM 400 / DM 430 apart from earlier Husqvarna drill motors just by looking at the exterior. The durable, all-aluminum casing has a solid feel and a compact design to make it usable even when drilling in narrow corners. The carrying handle also works as a an impact guard and is easy to remove when needed, giving extra clearance in tight spaces, according to the manufacturer.

"The new DM 400 / DM 430 are designed for rough handling and heavy drilling jobs," said Håkan Pinzani, global product manager of core drilling systems at Husqvarna. "But they're also very easy to handle in any drilling conditions you can think of. Truly dependable workhorses built to make the operator proud."

Equipped for Usability and Drilling Performance

Users will recognize classic Husqvarna features like the LED load indicator and the SmartStart (half speed) button, and the quick connection to the new Husqvarna DS 500 drill stand, which is designed to fit perfectly together with the DM 400 / DM 430. The three-speed gearbox makes it easy to adjust the rpms for core bit diameters from 2 to 14 in. (5.5 to 35 cm) for the DM400, and 4 to 18 in (10 to 45 cm) for the DM 430.

Crafted for Tough Work

Inside the casing, the air-cooled, heavy-duty electric motor is built to a tried and tested design, proven to withstand high loads without overheating. The long-life carbon brushes are easy to inspect and replace. To protect the motor and gearbox, in case the drill bit gets stuck, the Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with two independent systems — a mechanical friction clutch and the Husqvarna Elgard electronic motor overload protection.

Embedded Connectivity

The Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with Embedded Connectivity — an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of Husqvarna equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine's software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.