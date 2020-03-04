Husqvarna Fleet Services: Stay in Control to Stay in Charge

Digital fleet management helps contractors/rental companies stay on top of their machines — knowing how well they are performing, where they are, and each machine’s service needs. This helps maximize productivity, uptime and the bottom line.

As a business grows, it can be hard to keep track of all the details, that's where Husqvarna Fleet Services is able to help.

Husqvarna Fleet Services is a system that collects and presents data regarding a contractor/rental company's machine fleet. It enables operators to make better decisions and unleash the full potential of a company's productivity. Data is generated by digitally tracking each machine's performance, runtime and job location. All data is displayed in the Husqvarna Fleet Services portal for further analysis.

Starting in 2020, Husqvarna's new DM 400 and DM 430 core drills as well as the remote-controlled units in the company's new large surface preparation line are equipped with embedded connectivity — an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of the equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine's software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

For equipment without embedded connectivity, information is transmitted through a sensor, which is attached to the equipment. In most cases, Husqvarna's equipment has a location specifically made for the sensor. The senor will fit on non-Husqvarna equipment as well, ensuring operators get the most out of their fleet. Once installed, a plethora of information is available.

