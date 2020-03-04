Husqvarna Fleet Services: Stay in Control to Stay in Charge

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Husqvarna Fleet Services: Stay in Control to Stay in Charge

Wed March 04, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


Digital fleet management helps contractors/rental companies stay on top of their machines — knowing how well they are performing, where they are, and each machine’s service needs. This helps maximize productivity, uptime and the bottom line.
Digital fleet management helps contractors/rental companies stay on top of their machines — knowing how well they are performing, where they are, and each machine’s service needs. This helps maximize productivity, uptime and the bottom line.
Digital fleet management helps contractors/rental companies stay on top of their machines — knowing how well they are performing, where they are, and each machine’s service needs. This helps maximize productivity, uptime and the bottom line. Fleet sensor Fleet statistics

As a business grows, it can be hard to keep track of all the details, that's where Husqvarna Fleet Services is able to help.

Fleet statistics

Husqvarna Fleet Services is a system that collects and presents data regarding a contractor/rental company's machine fleet. It enables operators to make better decisions and unleash the full potential of a company's productivity. Data is generated by digitally tracking each machine's performance, runtime and job location. All data is displayed in the Husqvarna Fleet Services portal for further analysis.

Starting in 2020, Husqvarna's new DM 400 and DM 430 core drills as well as the remote-controlled units in the company's new large surface preparation line are equipped with embedded connectivity — an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of the equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine's software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

Fleet sensor

For equipment without embedded connectivity, information is transmitted through a sensor, which is attached to the equipment. In most cases, Husqvarna's equipment has a location specifically made for the sensor. The senor will fit on non-Husqvarna equipment as well, ensuring operators get the most out of their fleet. Once installed, a plethora of information is available.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Husqvarna Technology