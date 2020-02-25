With the addition of the CRT ride-on trowels, spray skirt and long-life #30, #50 and #100 grit pads, Husqvarna now offers a complete ride-on trowel floor polishing system.

Husqvarna Hipertrowel is a practical solution when polishing contractors need to polish a very large, unobstructed and relatively flat area. It is the ideal method for industrial floors from 5,000 sq. ft. and up. Both newly poured slabs and older, pre-existing floors can be processed with the Hipertrowel system.

The Hipertrowel system is a six step wet polishing process along with three optional final steps. In addition to a power trowel, a complete set-up includes Husqvarna Hiperflex TRW tool pads, chemicals, Hipertrowel gryo drivers, power trowel attachments, a squeegee vacuum (such as the Pullman-Holt 45-20P with squeegee kit), and a hose connected to a tap. For maintenance, the manufacturer recommends the Husqvarna Hiperclean pad.

Both the Hipertrowel gyro driver and Hiperflex TRW tool pads are designed for maximum flexiblity in all directions. This allows the diamond tool pucks to follow the floor surface in the high and low spots and create a homogenous salt and pepper finish.

The Hiperflex TRW tool pads are easy to mount securely underneath the Hipertrowel gyro drivers due to strong magnets connecting the pads to the driver.

