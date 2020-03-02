Husqvarna Introduces Ride-On, Walk-Behind Trowels

Husqvarna walk-behind trowels are powerful machines, developed to deliver a smooth and durable concrete surface without compromising the operator’s productivity and safety. The range consists of gas-powered machines ranging from 24 to 48 in. (61 to 122 cm) in diameter.

Through its acquisition of Wacker Neuson Group's ride-on and walk-behind trowels, Husqvarna can support contractors the whole way through pouring concrete to a finished floor — no matter the type, size or ambition level of the project.

"Power trowels complement our current range in a great way, connecting the entire process from ground compaction to polished concrete floors, and fits well into our divisional strategy to grow our concrete surfaces and floors business. With the addition of the ride-on trowels, we now have a complete offering for concrete surfacing and polishing, which will add great value to our customers," said Henric Andersson, president construction division.

The range includes three models of ride-on trowels with eight different variants. The walk-behind trowels feature three different models with seven variants.

Create Polished Concrete Floors Using Ride-On Trowels

Husqvarna Hipertrowel is a system for polishing industrial floors from 5,000 sq. ft. and up. The system combines Husqvarna's expertise in concrete floor polishing, superior diamond tools and advanced driver technology for trowels to create a function polished concrete floor obtained at the speed of a ride-on trowel. With the addition of ride-on trowels, Husqvarna is able to offer a complete solution for polishing large, industrial areas, according to the manufacturer.

Starting early February, production of all CRT ride-on trowels and CT walk-behind trowels commenced at Husqvarna's manufacturing facility in Olathe, Kan. The production of the trowel line was completely relocated from Menomonee Falls, Wis., to Olathe, Kan., throughout this past fall. The first Husqvarna trowels rolled off the production line in January.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.