Husqvarna Launches All-New Range Of Floor Grinders

Wed February 26, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


Husqvarna has launched eight new floor grinders. The Husqvarna Dual Drive Technology is now powered by new motor options of up to 20 hp (15 kW), leading to even higher productivity.

Equipment manufacturer Husqvarna Construction Products has launched a complete range of floor grinders. The machines have been developed with the user in focus — ensuring a smarter way of working.

Strong Synergies

"The introduction of this range is a step-change for the industry," said Mark Michaels, director of product management Husqvarna Construction North America. "Combined with our range of dust extractors, diamond tools, training and online connectivity services, this launch is one of our biggest in many years — and a statement of our long-term commitment to our customers and the development of the industry."

Three Sizes — Many Options

The new Husqvarna planetary grinder (PG) range starts with the compact PG 540. Its split-chassis design makes it easy to handle and operate — perfect for the smaller jobs. Next is the versatile PG 690, which also is available in remote control and propane-driven versions.

The top-of-the-line PG 830 is the largest and most powerful model. It also is available as the PG 830 RC, with remote control and motorized drive for maximum performance, and the PG 830 S, with single drive—a straight-forward and affordable workhorse.

High Performance

The Husqvarna Dual Drive Technology is now powered by new motor options of up to 20 hp (15 kW), leading to even higher productivity.

The new range stays true to the unique and proven Dual Drive Technology, but more powerful motor options pave the way for even higher productivity. The top-of-the-line PG 830 and PG 830 RC feature a 20 hp (15 kW) motor — meaning up to 36 percent more power than previous models.

Integrated adjustable weights (optional) can be added for extra grinding pressure.

Sealed Against Dust and Slurry

Reliability is another key focus area for the new range. Worth particular mention are the fully-sealed grinding head, the fully-sealed electrical cabinets and the sealed Dual Drive transmission. This concept protects the critical components against dust and slurry. For the operator, this means longer service intervals and maximized up-time.

Easy Handling

The new, compact design offers great perimeter visibility, and the adjustable handlebars offer numerous positions, ensuring good operator ergonomics. Other details that make any workday easier are the optional LED lights, foldable kick-bar for easy tilting, robust suspension, and large wheels for easy transportation.

The control panel has been redesigned, for better control and feedback, even when the operator wears gloves. And the intuitive, ergonomic remote options allow the operator to focus on the floor and the job, according to the manufacturer.

Embedded Connectivity

The new grinders are equipped with Embedded Connectivity — an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of your Husqvarna equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine's software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.


