The new generation of Elite-Cut diamond blades is developed for cutting specialists who demand top performance in their diamond tooling. By combining two innovative segment designs — the Exo-Grit and Z-Edge — the new blades have increased cutting times and blade life.

This new generation of Elite-Cut diamond tooling was developed for contractors who spend most of their day cutting concrete and can feel the difference between a low performing and high performing blade.

Husqvarna developed the Elite-Cut diamond tooling using two segment designs — the brand new Exo-Grit and the Z-Edge. This created a series of diamond blades that cut smoother, faster and lasts longer than anything before it, according to the manufacturer.

Smarter Features to Keep Operation Safer

To reduce the risk of accidents related to pinching and/or kickbacks, the blades have smarter features. These clear, visual indicators give the contractor instant feedback on the blade's wear, side clearance, direction of rotation, cutting depth and intended application.

Three Segment Types

The new Elite-Cut range uses three different segment types:

Exo-Grit Z-Edge segment gives the segment a controlled active surface, enabling smoother and more efficient cutting. This also helps to extend the speed of the blade, while also improving slurry evacuation.

Flat Exo-Grit segment helps increase the life of the blade by minimizing the segment's friction against kerf walls, while also improving slurry evacuation.

Flat Exo-Grit Plus segment is designed to increase the blade's life by protecting the core from excessigve wear when cutting in abrasive materials.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.

Today's top stories