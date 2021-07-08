Our Main Office
Thu July 08, 2021 - National Edition
The new generation of Elite-Cut diamond blades is developed for cutting specialists who demand top performance in their diamond tooling. By combining two innovative segment designs — the Exo-Grit and Z-Edge — the new blades have increased cutting times and blade life.
This new generation of Elite-Cut diamond tooling was developed for contractors who spend most of their day cutting concrete and can feel the difference between a low performing and high performing blade.
Husqvarna developed the Elite-Cut diamond tooling using two segment designs — the brand new Exo-Grit and the Z-Edge. This created a series of diamond blades that cut smoother, faster and lasts longer than anything before it, according to the manufacturer.
To reduce the risk of accidents related to pinching and/or kickbacks, the blades have smarter features. These clear, visual indicators give the contractor instant feedback on the blade's wear, side clearance, direction of rotation, cutting depth and intended application.
The new Elite-Cut range uses three different segment types:
