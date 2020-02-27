The PG 400 Petrol is a powerful grinder capable of grinding lippage in concrete slabs, trip hazards, and removal of paint, epoxy and spackle on medium to large concrete areas.

Husqvarna's first ever gas-driven floor grinder enables contractors to grind outside with the PG 400 Petrol. The PG 400 Petrol is a powerful grinder capable of grinding lippage in concrete slabs, trip hazards and removal of paint, epoxy and spackle on medium to large concrete areas.

The PG 400 Petrol, the first gas-driven floor grinder in the PG range, is a versatile and very productive single disc floor grinder for a wide range of outdoor applications, according to the manufacturer.

With its 16 in. (40 cm) wide grinding width, this compact machine is designed to facilitate an ergonomic work position and is easy and convenient to use and transport.

Combine the PG 400 Petrol floor grinder with theT 4000 Petrol dust extractor and you have a perfect match for outdoor floor prep applications. No need for power cables ensures even better mobility on the job site and more time to work with the project at hand, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.husqvarna.com.