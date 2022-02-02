K1 PACE

During World of Concrete, Husqvarna Construction showcased upcoming battery-powered light construction equipment that will help contractors work without fuel, cords and direct emissions.

Contractors had a chance to experience several battery-powered products from two different battery ecosystems.

Pace

Powerful. Agile. Cordless. Electric.

The PACE battery system unveiled with the K1 PACE high power battery cutter. With K1 PACE contractors can expect power and performance equivalent to gas-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment, according to the manufacturer.

The K1 PACE can be paired with specially developed, battery-specific diamond blades.

The K1 PACE and diamond blades will be available to purchase during Q2 2022.

The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands inthe future.

i-Series

Ready. Set. Done: The i-series is a family of 36V battery-powered products. It is a versatile range of equipment for a variety of different construction applications and compatible with a broad range of Husqvarna's forest and garden products.

Several of the newest construction products were demonstrated at World of Concrete 2022. These include:

WT 15i battery-powered water tank. The compact and easy-to-use 4 gal. water tank helps contractors work efficiently. It has an electric pump, so there is no manual pumping required and an integrated hose, with a connector applicable for Husqvarna cutting or drilling equipment. The hose has a length of 10 ft. to give contractors comfortable distance to the cutting area. Available now.

BV 30i battery-powered screed is cordless and lightweight, operates with low vibrations and does not emit direct exhaust fumes — proving a more pleasant, working environment. Available now.

DM 540i battery-powered drill motor fits in narrow corners, has low weight, is optimally balanced and easy to use. It's optimized for handheld drilling most materials, but especially reinforced concrete with diameters up to 3 in. It can be mounted on the Husqvarna DS 150 stand to drill up to 4 in. diameter holes. Available now. The DM 540i can be paired with the specially developed, battery-specifi c diamond bits, the TW drill bits. Available soon.

DE 110i battery-powered dust extractor is compact and easy to transport, yet powerful. This HEPA dust extractor is an excellent match for the DM 540i drill motor as well as other handheld equipment within the i-series 36V platform. It is equipped with a user friendly HMI, e-Flow that automatically adjusts the air flow while securing maximum runtime from the batteries, and high water protection enables fast and effi cient decontamination. Available Q3 2022.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.

